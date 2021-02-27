Ta-Nehisi Coates writes a new Superman script





Ta-Nehisi Coates is working on a screenplay for an upcoming DC Films and Warner Bros. Superman movie. Pictures, as confirmed by the shiny Man of Steels logo posted on the authors’ Instagram page on Friday. Being invited to the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor, Coates said in a statement to Shadow and act , who first reported the news. I look forward to adding significantly to the legacy of the Americas’ most iconic mythical hero. Fans of the authors began to speculate on casting of a black actor to play the lead role. In comments on Coates’ Instagram post, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote, if that means what I think it feels like … holy s. The acclaimed writer, who cemented his legacy with The Case for Reparations as the national correspondent for the Atlantic in 2014, has since written a number of books that question racism in the United States, including the premium Between the world and me and, more recently, The water dancer , his first novel. He is also no stranger to the superhero genre, having previously written comic book series for Black Panther and Captain America for Marvel. The film will be produced by Hannah Minghella and JJ Abrams through the latest Bad Robot Productions, which is the source of other blockbusters such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). The project, still in the early stages of development, has no release date. There is a powerful and moving new Superman story yet to be told, Abrams told Shadow and Act in a statement. We couldn’t be more excited to work with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring this story to the big screen, and we were more than grateful to the team at Warner Bros. for this opportunity. Coates, who provided testimony in the House of Representatives on a bill to create a commission to study reparations, dealt with amid the pandemic. Late last year, HBO released a adaptation of Between the world and me, a collaboration based on the 2015 book he wrote as a letter to his teenage son.







