Taylor Swift cancels postponed concerts due to COVID-19





Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA Included between Miss Americana, folklore, always, and her re-recorded hits, Taylor Swift really gave it her all in 2020. The one thing the singer couldn’t give fans was her Lover concert tour, in support of the titular 2019 album. Scheduled to begin last April and run through August, the tour has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Like thousands of her fellow musicians, Swift remained hopeful that she could finally reschedule the concerts. On Friday, however, the singer announced that her postponed concerts have been officially canceled. Writes Swift, I’m so sorry. I love coming here to give you good news, or to share a new project with you, the singer tweeted in a statement Friday. It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news that I’m sad about. I’m sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we have postponed. While refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung up your tickets and I too clung to the idea that we might reschedule. This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape will look like in the near future, Swift continues. I am so disappointed that I will not be able to see you in person as soon as I want to. I missed you terribly and can’t wait until we can all be safe together again. I miss you terribly and can’t wait until we can all be safe together again pic.twitter.com/q3T23FCpMn – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) February 26, 2021







