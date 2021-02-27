It’s a Sin by HBO Max presents the return of Russell T. Davies to Doctor Who





Russell T. Davies’ latest miniseries It’s a Sin features a fun Doctor Who crossover, which has a deeper meaning than just fan service.

Russell T. Davies’ latest miniseries It’s a sin, now airing on HBO Max, follows a group of young adults who grew up in the 1980s in London as they navigate the AIDS crisis. Two of the main characters, in the closet Ritchie Tozier (Olly Alexander) and her straight friend Jill Baxter (Lydia West), are trying to become actors. These acting activities allow Davies to revisit the set of one of British television’s all-time classics that he personally helped revive: Doctor Who. Doctor Who Originally ran from 1963 to 1989 before being brought back in 2005. Russell T. Davies was the showrunner of the sci-fi series rebirth from 2005 to 2010, as well as the creator of two spinoff shows: The adults only Torchwood and the most suitable for children The Adventures of Sarah Jane. Davies ‘TV CV is comprehensive, alternating between kids’ shows, sci-fi, and realistic LGBTQ-themed dramas, but it’s his time. Doctor Who for which he is perhaps the most famous in the United States. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Tenet Is Christopher Nolan’s Version Of Doctor Who’s River Song Storyline It’s a sinof Doctor Who tribute occurs in Episode 4, where Ritchie gets a gig playing a soldier fighting an invasion of Daleks. This episode is set in 1988, which would have been during Sylvester McCoy’s run as the Seventh Doctor. While the series being filmed in the episode, titled “Regression of the Daleks”, is coined, it is a clear homage toDoctor WhoSeason 25 “Remembrance of the Daleks” premiere. This scene is a fun little piece of levity to a point where It’s a sin gets extremely heavy, but it also has a more touching purpose beyond just a fun tribute. It’s a tribute to Dursley McLinden, the actor who played Sgt. Mike Smith in “Remembrance of the Daleks.” McLinden was a friend of Jill Nadler, the activist who inspired It’s a sinIt’s Jill Baxter. He was 23 when his Doctor Who the series was filmed; he died of AIDS in 1995 at the age of 30. RELATED: Doctor Who Officially Brings Back [SPOILER] – With a twist Adult Whovians who have yet to dive into the work of Russell T. Davies Beyond the Doctor Who the franchise is well advised to check It’s a sin. His combination of entertainment and tragedy demonstrates just how great a writer Davies can be. That he manages to fit into a Doctor Who a tribute that is both fun and meaningful is a big bonus. Written and Created by Russell T. Davies, It’s a sin stars Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West and Nathaniel Curtis. The entire series airs on HBO Max. KEEP READING: It’s A Sin From HBO Max’s A Terribly Relevant Disease Denial Story Superman & Lois: Ma & Pa Kent’s Lessons Won’t Work On Jordan

