Queen Elizabeth receives COVID vaccine and encourages others to do the same

LONDON (AP) British Queen Elizabeth II is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the vaccine is quick, harmless and will help protect others from the disease.

In a video call with those responsible for rolling out the vaccine, the 94-year-old monarch compared the efforts of Britain’s national vaccination campaign to how people worked together during World War II.

Well, once you get the vaccine you get the feeling, you know, that you are protected, which I think is very important, the Queen said on a tape of the appeal that aired Friday. And as far as I know, it was pretty harmless, very fast. And I got a lot of letters from people who were very surprised at how easy it was to get vaccinated.

The Queen also pointed out that getting the vaccine helps protect everyone, not just the person getting the vaccine.

It is obviously difficult for people, if they have never had a vaccine, because they should be thinking of others rather than themselves, she said.

Keep up the good work. The Queen praised the speed and effectiveness of the vaccine rollout in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with more than 18 million people now having their first dose. pic.twitter.com/opai29eBxD – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 26, 2021

Some 18 million people have been vaccinated in the UK, but concerns persist that some of the most-at-risk groups, such as blacks and Asians and members of other minority groups, are reluctant to be vaccinated .

Although the Queen made her vaccination known earlier, her comments during a video call with health leaders recorded on Tuesday will allow more people who might hesitate and could prove convincing given the huge recognition of the name of Elizabeth.

French President Emanuel Macron questioned the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in Britain last month, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in the elderly. Macron has since said that European health authorities have guaranteed the vaccine is safe and effective.

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip, 99, received their first dose of the vaccine last month. In an unusual move, the palace publicized the information to avoid speculation about their health.

The call with health officials this week showed the Queen continued to perform her duties even as Philip lay in King Edward VII Hospital in what royal officials called a precautionary measure. Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday he was being treated for an infection.

During the conversation, the Queen described COVID-19 as a plague that has swept the world. She urged those responsible for the vaccination campaign to continue their good work.

She compared the community spirit of getting vaccinations to the country’s experience during World War II.

Derek Grieve, who heads the Scottish Government’s Vaccinations Division, gave an example of how the people of Benbecula Island, in the Outer Hebrides, came together with the Coast Guard to create a vaccination center in a community hall in a few days.

My lasting thought, ma’am, would be if I could bottle this community spirit and use it, not just for the immunization program, but for other things, I think the job would be done. he said.

The Queen said: It wouldn’t be nice.