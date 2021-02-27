Is Rhea Chakraborty in or out of Big Bs Chehre?





Is Rhea Chakraborty in or out of Chehre, an Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi star she worked in before a storm of unsavory controversies stemming from the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput devastated her life? The long-awaited mystery thriller, directed by acclaimed screenwriter Rumy Jafry, is set to hit screens on April 30, but Rhea is conspicuous in its absence on its poster, which has just been released. She wasn’t even tagged on Twitter by any of the cast and crew, including Bachchan, who took to social media platforms to reveal her release date, complete with her eye-catching poster. Now, his name has also disappeared from the cast of the film which aired on IMDb, a popular website, adding to the growing suspense over his presence in the film. This sparked speculation whether his role was axed at the editing table due to fears of a backlash from trolls or Rajput fans, who had launched a massive campaign against him. The 28-year-old actress, holding her responsible for the disappearance of the Bihar-born actor under unfortunate circumstances at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in June of last year. Nonetheless, some of Sushant’s fans, who are still running an online campaign demanding justice for the deceased actor, believe the actress is still a part of. Chehre but the creators have deliberately avoided giving her name or her photo in their promotional campaign. “Sorry Babu, we are not fools,” said a tweet, calling for a boycott of the film. Following Sushant’s disappearance, Rhea was arrested last year by the Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) and spent about a month in jail amid a cacophonous media trial, where she was found “guilty” for the crime. complicity in the alleged suicide of the deceased actor. Although she was subsequently released on bail, investigations into the case by NCB and CBI are still ongoing. Rhea has been keeping a low profile since being released on bail, making only rare public appearances. But her supporters, both inside and outside the film industry, who had rallied around her, were apparently eager to Chehrehis release, hoping it would help him move forward in his life and career. Needless to say, the notable omission of her name or photo on ChehreThe poster of, whatever the reason, baffled, even shocked them. Since the makers have yet to release an official statement on whether Rhea is part of the cast or whether she was deliberately left out of the promotional campaign, the industry has been plagued with all kinds of guesswork ever since. his poster was revealed the other day. Produced under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sarawati Entertainment Private Ltd, Chehre stars among others Dhritiman Chatterjee, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Siddharth Kapoor and television actress Krystle D’Souza, with the exception of Bachchan and Hashmi. Interestingly, while a newcomer D’Souza features prominently on the poster, Rhea is nowhere. The film was originally scheduled for release in July of last year. But it had to be postponed due to the national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rhea was supposed to play the character of Neha Bhardwaj in the film but no one from the production houses has come forward yet to confirm or deny that she was no longer a part of Chehre. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

