Milestone Reveals Icon and Rocket, Material Creation Teams





DC has revealed the creative teams of Milestone Comics heroes, Hardware, Icon and Rocket, who return for their first series since the ’90s.

Milestone Comics Hardware, Icon and Rocket heroes return after 25-year hiatus with new creative teamsMilestone Returns # 0 Infinite Edition, DC Comicsannounced. Denys Cowan, the original artist on Equipment during his first run in 1993, returned to character with Bill Sienkiewicz.Material: Season 1 will be written by Brandon Thomas and the covers will be illustrated by Mateus Mahanini.Icon and Rocket Season 1 will be written by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills and illustrated by Doug Braithwaite. Taurin Clarke provides the blankets. Director / producer Hudlin was executive producer of the animated seriesThe Boondocks and I wroteBlack Panther for Marvel. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: DC Announces Static Creative Team for Milestone Relaunch Originally offered during DC FanDome, Stage feedback # 0 was a 17-page re-introduction of the “Dakotaverse” heroes. The “Extended Cut” adds 24 pages, incorporating a modern take on how several of them acquired metahuman powers during a protest against police brutality known as the “Big Bang”. The Materiel is genius scientist and inventor Curtis Metcalf, who uses self-made body armor and gear against his enemies. The icon is Arnus, a strange visitor from another planet stranded on Earth. Extraordinarily longevity, Arnus masquerades as the lawyer Augustus Freeman IV, his own great-grandson. His Rocket partner is Raquel Ervin, a teenage girl from a poor Dakota neighborhood who pushes him to stop hiding his powers and help the city. Written by Brandon Thomas and illustrated by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz, with cover by Mateus Mahanini,Material: Season 1will be digitally available Aug. 15. Written by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills and illustrated by Doug Braithwaite, with cover by Taurin Clarke,Icon and Rocket: Season 1 will be available digitally on June 27. Stage feedback n ° 0: infinite edition is available now on participating digital platforms, with the print version available for purchase on May 25. KEEP READING: DC Milestone Relaunch Describes ‘Big Bang’ As Protest Against Police Brutality Source: DC Vision: How Avengers Completely Transformed The WandaVision Star

