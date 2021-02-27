Kangana Ranaut mocks young people for not knowing India’s history, asks if fighting for ‘primitive monkeys’ is worth it

Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of young men and women giving incorrect answers to questions about Indian history and current affairs, called them ‘primitive apes’. She also wondered if continuing her crusade “was worth it”.

In a tweet Thursday, Kangana wrote: “So many people have sacrificed themselves to build this nation, even today many are fighting to keep it together, I invest so much of my time and energy for the sake of those who gave it to me and in the face of strong opposition, when I see such primitive apes, I wonder if it’s worth it ?? “

In the original video, young men and women did not correctly answer questions about politics, Indian history and current affairs. Questions ranged from the appointment of the first president to translating “Independence Day” into Hindi.

Kangana has often described herself as a patriot. “Desh se badhkar kuch nahin (Nothing is bigger to me than my country) …. Jai Hind, she wrote in a recent tweet. She also promised to make more patriotic films under her Manikarnika Films banner .

Kangana in the past played Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. She will soon be seen in a spiritual sequel to the film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. In the film, she will play Didda, a “warrior queen of Kashmir”.

Kangana is currently filming for the Razneesh Ghais spy thriller, Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as antagonists. She also has a number of other projects in the works, including Thalaivi, Tejas, and a political drama in which she will play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.