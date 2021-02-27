Better Call Saul Season 6 Hopes Bryan Cranston Joins Walt





Bob Odenkirk shared his hopes for what might happen in the final season of Better Call Saul and if fans could see Breaking Bad’s Walter White.

The star of You better call Saul is hoping Bryan Cranston will make an appearance as Walter White in the show’s final season.You better call Saulis the spin-off of the popular series,breaking Bad, and was created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan. Gilligan is also the creator ofbreaking Bad, which stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White. White is a chemistry teacher who teams up with his former high school student, Jesse Pinkman, to use methamphetamine to financially support his family after finding out he has terminal lung cancer. You better call Saul takes place six years before the events of breaking Bad, exploring the character of Saul Goodman, who was previously known as Jimmy McGill before becoming the slimy criminal lawyer that Walter and Jesse team up with in season two of breaking Bad. As the seasons of the prequel progressed, the timelines of the two series began to draw closer. You better call Saul is now in production of its final season which will be thirteen episodes, instead of its usual ten. Keep scrolling to keep reading

This I do not know. I only have the first two [scripts], so hopefully that will happen. I've heard this rumor, but haven't seen anything factual yet to indicate it's going to happen. From now on,You better call Saul takes place in 2004, four years before the pilot of breaking Bad took place, leaving a lot more time and room for stories before catching up with its predecessor's timeline. The show is also known to have a slower, smoother pace than Walter White's crime drama and a lot less action, so it's possible for showrunners to continue down this path. However, that didn't stop the writers from taking advantage of the fact that this is a prequel and incorporating many characters frombreaking Bad on the show over the seasons, including recently, a very familiar face that was pivotal in the Cranston-directed drama. WithYou better call Saul Now in its final season, it's now or never to solve all the problems and bring back all the characters needed to make the final story arc of the series. Whether or not Odenkirk teases fans with his statement, it's clear that there are still a lot of unanswered questions left in fans' minds when the final season kicks off in 2022. One thing that's certain, however, is that Walter White will not appear in the black and white flashforwards that open each season of the prequel, due to his death long before that.The series is known to explain even the smallest details, so whether or not Cranston appears. , the success of the series has proven that no matter what, it will be worth it.









