Rashard ‘Hollywood’ Higgins wants to stay with Cleveland Browns





The upcoming free agent messaged general manager Andrew Berry on “The Next Level” of ESPN 850 WKNR on Friday.

CLEVELAND Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is set to become a free agent, which means he will be able to sign with any NFL team that desires his services. However, the man known as “Hollywood” made it clear that he wanted to be in Cleveland. In an interview on Friday with ESPN 850 WKNR’s “The Next Level”, Higgins expressed his desire to stay with the only club he has ever known in his five-year professional career, although he admitted that the situation was “on hold at this time”. The 26-year-old has appealed directly to fans and Browns general manager Andrew Berry to help secure the deal. “Don’t give up on me, I never gave up on you,” Higgins told co-hosts Je’Rod Cherry and Emmett Golden. “Tell Andrew to send the papers and I’ll sign wherever I need to sign.” A fifth-round pick in the 2016 Colorado State Draft, Higgins became a staple of the Browns offense two years later when he became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield, catching 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns. Most expected him to improve only in 2019, but for reasons as yet unexplained he ended up in the niche of then-head coach Freddie Kitchens and was a healthy scratch. for several games, which only allowed him to catch five assists all season. Higgins became a free agent after that disastrous 6-10 campaign, but after Kitchens was fired, Berry and the new front office took him back on a one-year, $ 910,000 contract for 2020. He quickly returned to his old form and finished second. the Browns with 599 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Sadly, his year was also partially defined by a costly fumble out of the end zone in Cleveland’s 22-17 AFC Divisional playoff loss to Kansas City, although the roll was caused by a stroke. helmet to helmet that should have been a penalty. against the safety of Chiefs Daniel Sorensen. Higgins is expected to get a decent pay rise for 2021 and beyond, especially after an injury to wide star Odell Beckham Jr. made him the Browns No.2 wide receiver. For now, Higgins is only focusing on “staying[ing] coherent.” “You know I’m neither the fastest nor the strongest, but somehow I’m just playing,” he said on Friday. “I’m just trying to do the things that have kept me here for so long, and I’m going to keep working constantly, keep catching soccer balls, keep running.”

