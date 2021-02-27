Lady Gaga’s dogs safely recovered, woman returns them to cops





Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogsWas found. Two days later, thieves shot the singer’s walker and kidnapped Lady Gaga’s beloved dogs Koji and Gustav, the animals were recovered unharmed on Friday, Los Angeles police confirmed to The Associated Press. Los Angeles Police Captain Jonathan Tippett said a woman who appeared ‘uninvolved and unassociated’ in Wednesday night’s armed robbery returned the two French Bulldogs to the LAPD Olympic Community Police Station around 6 p.m. Friday. While it is not known how the woman got the dogs, Lady Gaga’s representatives have confirmed that they belonged to the singer, who is currently in Italy to shoot a movie. USA TODAY has reached out to Lady Gaga and LAPD representatives for their comments. Original story: Lady Gaga calls dog walker Ryan Fischer a “hero”; family say he should ‘make a full recovery’ Hours before her dogs were picked up, Lady Gaga pleaded for their “safe return” and doubled down on her reward pledge onInstagram Friday. “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken to Hollywood two nights ago,” Gaga wrote captioned a photo of her doggies. “My heart is sick and I pray that my family will be whole again through an act of kindness. I will pay $ 500,000 for their safe return. ” It is not known if the woman who returned Lady Gaga’s dogs claimed the award. Lady Gaga feels an ‘epic sense of helplessness.“Here’s what she does about it. Ryan Fischer was walking three of the pop star’s dogs on Wednesday night when two men approached him in a four-door shed, according to Los Angeles Police Department Constable Drake Madison. Surveillance video from a nearby house shows Fischer repeatedly yelling for help as he tried to fight off suspects. The fight escalated before someone suspected of using a semi-automatic handgun shot him. “Our beloved Ryan was the victim of a horrific and violent crime Wednesday night in Los Angeles,” Fischer’s family said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY on Friday. “Fortunately, Ryan is currently receiving extraordinary care at the hospital and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.” Lady Gaga called Fischeras a “hero” on Instagram on Friday. “I still love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life fighting for our family. You are forever a hero, ”she wrote. Fischer’s family added that “Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga.” Contributors: Rasha Ali, Bill Keveney, Elise Brisco, USA TODAY; The Associated Press







