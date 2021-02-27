Entertainment
Future of River Oaks Theater uncertain as lease negotiations collapse
The lease between Landmark Theaters, which owns and operates the River Oaks Theater, and Weingarten Realty, the owner, is coming to an end, and ABC13 has been informed that negotiations to renew or extend the lease are on hold.
“Discussions with the owner have been periodic and intermittent, and lately we just haven’t been able to get them to try and work with us,” said Paul Serwitz, CEO and President of Landmark Theaters.
The niche venue specializes in independent films, foreign language films and documentaries. Serwitz calls it an arthouse adapted to cult classics.
The River Oaks Theater has the distinction of being The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s longest continuous exposure.
With just three screens, customers are a loyal small group that has kept the theater in business since it opened in 1939. But nothing could save them from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They closed for six months starting March 16, 2020, but reopening in September did not help.
Serwitz said his business has fallen by 90%.
They have not paid rent since last March, and Serwitz said they were trying to negotiate a new lease reflecting their economic difficulties.
A rent allowance during the closing and a postponement of the rent until the return to normal of ticket sales.
ABC13 contacted Weingarten Realty and received the following statement:
“Silver Cinema Acquisition Company has been a key part of the River Oaks Mall. We have continued to work with the company which has not paid rent since March 2020. Conversations have indicated that their business model does not allow paying more from a fraction of Unfortunately, the pandemic has caused many businesses in the entertainment industry, such as theaters, to fail. We cannot comment on lease negotiations at this time. “
Any closure of the River Oaks Theater would certainly be a loss for Houston.
Considered an icon of the city, the River Oaks Theater is known for its rich history and art deco design.
Opening in November 1939 with the film “Bachelor Mother” starring David Niven and Ginger Rogers, the theater was voted “Best Cinema” by the Houston community five times and won numerous awards, including “Preservation of an installation. historic as a unique and special place for art, vintage and independently produced films “by the Museum District Business Alliance.
“It is the last of the historic theaters in the city of Houston,” said Serwitz. “Everything else is by the wayside.”
Landmark Theaters has owned and operated the theater since 1976.
Serwitz is still hoping to find a route that will keep this last remaining place in Houston alive.
“All I can get people to do is contact the owner, the real estate company, and make their voices heard about their love, their passion and their history with the River Oaks Theater,” he said. he declares.
Copyright 2021 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.
