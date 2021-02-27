Entertainment
Steve Harvey calls his stepdaughter’s boyfriend Lori Michael B. Jordan a nice guy
STEVE Harvey called her stepdaughter’s boyfriend Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan a “nice boy”.
The 64-year-old shared his thoughts on Lori’s new high-profile relationship while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.
Steve told the ABC host: First of all, let’s be clear on something. He’s a nice boy.
I love it. I shoot for him.
The 34-year-old actor and 24 year old model confirmed their relationship by going official on Instagram in January, as they continued to show off their relationship by sharing affectionate snaps of each other on social media.
Michael even did everything for their first Valentine’s Day as a couple when he rented an entire aquarium for Lori and organized a lavish private dinner for them under one of the underwater tunnels.
Steve Also weighed in on their elaborate plans for Valentine’s Day by joking: Yeah, well, good luck buddy, because Valentine’s Day comes every year. So I don’t know if you know how it works or not, but I don’t know how you are going to make it happen, but good luck partner.
The Family Feud host noted the gesture was “really nice,” adding: I’m happy for him.
He’s a great guy. I met his dad and everything, but it was a lot. I don’t know where it goes from here so maybe hopefully hell will do Creed 4,5and6.
Lori is the daughter of Steve’s third wife, Marjorie, whom he married in 2007.
Earlier this month, the new couple documented their romantic date for Valentine’s Day on Instagram.
Lori, 24, took her Instagram Stories to document her lavish date night with actor Black Panther.
The couple’s evening began when the influencer showed off her jewelry, shoes and pink Hermès bag for the special occasion.
The duo then got into the car where the model took a nice video of her man with the caption: “To the moon and back”.
Lori then showed off her glamor for the evening, as she was stunned under a face full of makeup.
While pointing to the room that Michael rented, Lori captioned the beautiful view: “My baby rented the aquarium so we could take a private tour andsee turtlesand then we got in there. “
The couple are rumored to be dating for the first time in November after they were spotted flying to their native Atlanta for Thanksgiving.
They then traveled toSalt Lake City to celebrate the New Year together.
The couple also celebratedMichael’s birthday, as the Instagram model called her man a “big baby” in a lightweight post.
