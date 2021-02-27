Book Review: In Ethan Hawke’s New Novel, Actor’s Marriage Collapses, Arts News & Top Stories





FICTION A RAY OF DARKNESS By Ethan Hawke Alfred A. Knopf / Paperback / 237 pages / $ 27.95 /Available here 3 out of 5 “People think unrequited love is heartbreak, but it’s not,” says one man in Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke’s latest novel. “Unrequited love is a happy melancholy state. Watching love die: it’s a bullet that pierces armor.” Divorce, despair, and longing roam your head in A Bright Ray Of Darkness, a story of a movie actor making his Broadway debut as his marriage falls apart. It’s funny, witty and deeply human. Hawke, known for films such as Dead Poets Society (1989), Gattaca (1997) and the Before Sunrise trilogy (1995 to 2013), is also a very competent writer. The protagonist of his fifth book is William Harding, who landed a role as Hotspur in Shakespeare’s Henry IV. As he finds his marks on stage, he struggles with his separation from his rock star wife, who left him after sleeping with another woman. As Harding languishes, occasionally finding comfort in the arms of other women, his friends walk in and out of the stages and give him a series of pep talk. “Embrace the big nothing,” said one of Harding’s friends, urging him like a Zen monk to dispense with the idea of ​​self and individuality. “I think sex is like a prayer,” the actress sings for Hotspur’s wife in Henry IV, trying to seduce him in real life. People don’t have much sympathy for famous actors who are unfaithful to their wives, although Hawke does a good job of capturing, with a lot of sympathy, the complexity of human relationships. The book is not lacking in concise remarks (“boredom is a great aphrodisiac”), as well as vivid descriptions of emotional turmoil: “When I fucked that other girl, it was like someone pulled out a long sock dirty my windpipe, and I don’t want to put it back on. It’s like I can breathe and the oxygen is coming back to my brain. “ This novel would be a drag if the narrator wasn’t such a nice guy. Hawke – whose marriage to Uma Thurman ended amid rumors of his infidelity – is nothing but self-aware and offers us large doses of schadenfreude. We watch Harding bawl in the dressing room, shake for fear of losing his voice, and go under the knife to get rid of a painful boil in his abdomen “the size of a big Florida orange.” In this novel, as well as in Hawke’s earlier literary forays, it’s often difficult to shake off the author’s sentiment hovering over every page. You feel like you’re not listening to Harding but Hawke himself, or one of his movie characters, like Jesse, the hapless married novelist in Before Sunset. Writers have cast their disease in the books, DH Lawrence once said, probably from experience. What does this mean for the reader? A Bright Ray Of Darkness may have been cathartic in the narrative, but how much pleasure the reader gets from it will likely depend on how much she enjoys watching a group of narcissistic actors philosophize about love and life. If you like this read: Ash Wednesday (Vintage, 2002, $ 23.41, OpenTrolley), Hawke’s story about two young lovers who go on a road trip across America.







