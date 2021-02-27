Plant-based meatball restaurant opens in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know 6268 Hollywood Boulevard

Outdoor dining, pick up, take out

The Italian bistro offers a number of plant-based sandwiches, including Bianco Truffle and Rosso There are many amazing orbs in this universe, from stars that twinkle in the sky to boba pearls that add flavor and panache to our drinks. Then there is the meatball, smaller than a star and bigger than a boba pearl, and which also deserves the “spectacular” label. For this round, rollable treat, the flavor, delicacy, and penchant for delivering both mouthfeel and flavor are truly unmatched in the food industry, whether ball-shaped or not. And even? There is the word “meat” in the very name of the meatball. And if you’re not a meat eater or like to incorporate plant-based bites, it can be a bit sticky. But Brothers meatballs arrived in Southern California to help meatball lovers find their plant-based happiness. The new Hollywood restaurant, which debuted on Friday, February 26, is all about the plant-based meatball and all the sublime ways to enjoy it. Founded by the brothers Mauro and Sergio Corbia, two majors in regional catering, Brothers Meatballs sports a menu of delicacies without meat, from the Verde sandwich (Brothers meatballs, green tomato sauce with arugula pesto, Calabrian peppers, basil and fresh mozzarella) to Truffle Alfredo (Brothers meatballs, smoked mozzarella, parmesan, truffle Alfredo and basil). A parma eggplant is also a standout menu, as well as desserts like Panna Cotta with Raspberries Limoncello (described as “a family recipe”). The February 2021 opening of Brothers Meatballs has a certain symmetrical sweetness, as Mauro Corbia’s star Mauro’s Cafe debuted inside Fred Segal in February 1991. Some three decades later, the brothers are still creating memorable dishes for longtime regulars and new fans at their new restaurant in Tinseltown. Chef Mark Mittleman joins the brothers on this new adventure, bringing his skills to the table with classic Italian dishes, dishes created to appeal to “herbivores and omnivores” alike. And the ultimate inspiration for the plant-based meatball plates found at Brothers Meatballs? The mother of the brothers and the excellent home cooking which they adored.







