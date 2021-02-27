Akshay Kumar bows out to Mudassar Aziz’s neighbor; Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor speak: Bollywood News





Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently filming for Bachchan Pandey and has already started to put together a line-up for the next two years. His discipline and his attempt to complete 3-4 films in a year has helped him do several projects each year. But since he’s one of the best stars, he’s inundated with scripts and as a result, he has no choice but to let go of some of them. Director Mudassar Azizs is the next project he unfortunately had to withdraw from. It is produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani, who are also producing their theatrical release on May 28, The lower end of the bell. In November 2019, the superstar had signed this film which, according to reports, is a light artist, as are recent works by Mudassars like Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). A source said that due to conflicting schedules Akshay decided to quit this movie. Instead, he collaborated with Jackky on Mission lion. It will be directed by Jagan Shakti, who directed the 2019 hit film, Mangal Mission. With Akshay Kumar out of the film, the directors of the film took Rajkummar Rao on board. In addition, Shraddha Kapoor packed the female main part. The two were last seen in the 2018 hit, Stree and could also be seen in the prequel movie, Munjhaand the sequel to Stree. Both films wouldn’t be on film anytime soon, and their fans will in the meantime be able to enjoy their chemistry in Mudassars next time around, which is set to go upstairs this year. Meanwhile, the immediate release of Rajkummar Raos is Roohi, which also belongs to the same universe as Stree and Munjha. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, the horror comedy Hardik Mehta is released on March 11. In other words, this is the movie that will kick off the post-lockout phase of big movies hitting theaters. Also Read: Akshay Kumar Winks At Mudassar Azizs Comedy Film BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

