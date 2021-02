Actor Anuja Joshi is excited about Hello Mini: The Tribune India season 2

Anuja Joshi is back after two years playing Rivanah Banerjee aka Mini in the second season of Hello Mini, released on MX Player on February 26. The actor talks about his life and his career. How was the experience of filming Hello Mini 2? It was probably one of the hardest things in my life. The first season was well received, so I had this immense pressure to do better. And then this season was shot during the pandemic. But we followed protocol to the letter and finished it all safely. What challenges did you encounter while filming this thriller? Each actor has a different way of approaching a thriller. Lots of the time we just have to think about it as if it actually happened. I leave the character when I’m not in front of the camera. After studying at New York University, what made you decide on an acting career? I studied extremely hard to enter New York University. And after that, I couldn’t tell my dad that I wanted to play. So I worked on shows like Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Then I was selected for a musical which was an adaptation of Monsoon Wedding by Mira Nair. I played and sang on it. After that I went with the flow. My sister Aneesha Joshi is also an actress. I packed my bags and came to India on a one way ticket. There are so many actors in your family, from your father Alankar Joshi to your aunt Pallavi Joshi and your fiancé Ankur. What does the family equation look like? My dad made over 100 films and so did my aunt Pallavi. She was a great support and guide. Ankur and I are each other’s best critics. One problem that we struggle with is that we end up discussing only our work-related matters. How good are you with Hindi, considering that you’ve spent most of your life in the United States? I was born and raised in the United States. So for obvious reasons, I had to work hard with the language. Right now I’m working on a Hollywood show so I only speak English. I cannot change the fact that I spent 22 years of my life in the United States. When are you going to get married? Right now, the pandemic is still ongoing and cases are increasing. And I can’t see my marriage happening with social distancing. I want to hug everyone. How do you relax? I am introverted. I love to sit with myself in silence. I also meditate and one thing I do constantly is write a journal.







