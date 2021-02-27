Walton Goggins Brings Glamor Hollywood Hills House to Market

The actor Walton goggins, currently starring on the sitcom “The Unicorn,” has put his unique Hollywood Hills home on the market for $ 3.35 million.
The five bedroom, three bathroom home is extraordinary in so many ways. The main one is the fact that it was designed and built by Harold Ogden Sexsmith in 1927, and has only traded hands three times since.
Goggins purchased the place in 2010 for $ 1,555,000, and has done an admirable job of updating and restoring the property since then, while making sure to preserve its old Hollywood charm. The house is said to resemble that of the nearby Chateau Marmont.
Meticulously restored features include the original coffered entry door, hardwood and tiled floors, an original wood-burning fireplace, arched openings leading from room to room, and classic casement windows .
With many original light fixtures hanging gracefully from the beamed ceilings, the 3,240 square foot home exudes a classic yet cozy and well-lived vibe. The bookcases integrated in many rooms, even the kitchen, give character.
The kitchen also has a comfortable breakfast nook, high end stainless steel appliances and is attached to a butler’s pantry / utility room with a charming Dutch door leading to the side yard.
Each of the bedrooms, one en-suite bedroom downstairs and four more upstairs, feature beautiful, classic casement windows.
The master suite has an immaculate bathtub and a large walk-in closet. Another bedroom upstairs is currently used as a spacious office, with more built-in fittings. The photos in the listing show that it has been used well by Goggins.
The outdoor areas of the large, private, gated lot also have a natural, vintage feel and have been masterfully maintained. There are two outdoor dining areas, a fireplace / living room, mature fruit trees which give a generous harvest each year, and a beautiful swimming pool, lit by string lights of overhead lights.
Goggins, 49, is one of Hollywood’s busiest men, currently starring in not one but two comedy series, the aforementioned “The Unicorn” and “The Righteous Gemstones”. Prior to that, he had starring roles in TV series including “The Shield”, “Justified”, “Vice Principals” and “Six”. He has also appeared in films such as “Cowboys and Aliens”, “Django Unchained”, “The Hateful Eight” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp”.
Josh Myler of the agency has the list.