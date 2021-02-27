The method actor that he is, Abhay Deol goes out and believes what he can do, others cannot …: The Tribune India

Entertainment
The method actor that he is, Abhay Deol goes out and believes what he can do, others cannot …
Nonika Singh |
Human life is human life. With that thought, Abhay Deol explains the philosophy behind his 1962 series: War in the Hills currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar. Play as a brave-hearted Major Suraj Singh leading a handful of his men to take on the enemy, while bravery might be inherently built into his character and the series, the jingoism he insists is not.
When he and the series take the position that no war has done anyone good and that differences can be resolved through diplomacy, he believes there would be no room for a jingo war cry. As for the creative freedom the series, based on a real-life incident of 125 Indian Army men fighting 3,000 Chinese soldiers, was able to take, he insists that the question belongs to the director, Mahesh Manjrekar. Yet he adds: “When you describe that the psychological effect of a war is the same on both sides, when you highlight not only the bravery but also the vulnerability, even if you fictionalize an actual incident, it will not be. not far away. of the truth. “
That the war sagas have come a long way from Haqeeqat and Border, he thinks that not only
portraying war themes, Bollywood in general has transformed for the better in most departments. “We have really improved our profession.”
It wasn’t too long ago that he was one of the few risk-taking actors, acting in what he calls non-Bollywood films, and has almost set the standard for quality cinema. On such effusive praise, he says, “I don’t pick the coins to set the gold standard. I do what I believe in like 1962 and that sets the standard.” On OTT, just the right support for him, one wonders, however, if he is still looking for the role that would be at the height of his immense talent? Well, as always, he wouldn’t like to compare himself to others, certainly not to his cousin Bobby Deol who is currently making waves on OTT platforms. “I’ve never been competitive and I have nothing to prove. I always believe that what I can do, others can’t and vice versa. We all bring value to the project.”
Today, he can only see / feel more opportunities for himself in the limitless digital space, teeming with endless possibilities where mainstream and non-formula content finds equal representation and marketing push.
As he looks back on his journey dotted with memorable parts like Dev D, Shanghai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more, he is grateful for the respect he has earned. Mostly a critic darling, he is open to criticism as long as it is constructive and non-venomous. Alas, he regrets, “the Indian media are motivated by prejudices or agendas”. There were a few names that he held in high esteem, until he saw them indulging in blind objects.
However, whatever others may say, his reasons for playing a game remain the same. The method of the game is to understand the graph of his character, the physical changes that may require and to work on diction, accent, etc. Besides, his choices will always be guided by who he is, “I have tried to be truly genuine, follow my words with action. I really put myself there. “
Off-camera, however, he admits to not being so expressive. While his Dev D co-star Mahie Gill became emotional upon reuniting with him in 1962: War in the Hills, he feels like he too could have spoken more about his enthusiasm for working again. with her. Typically, he goes the extra mile to put his co-actors at ease: “We want the other to shine; if we shine, the movie or web series we’re doing would.” To find out how well, check out 1962: War in the Hills.
