I got feelings about the new Hollywood awards season

With the Golden Globes airing on March 1, we’re fully in the throes of the new Hollywood awards season, and I have feelings around it all.

Normally, I love the Hollywood awards show. My movie nerd friend and colleague Declan and I have been known to enjoy picnic mats at home together for the Oscars. Some have Eurovision or the FA Cup final, and we’ve had that. We loved breathing in the intoxicating glamor of it all. Taking a critical and sour eye on dresses, hems, and sartorial statements was our cornerstone.

It’s not that we are far from big fashion experts; I still don’t know how to pronounce Lanvin correctly, but there was something very fun about breathlessly cooing over the gorgeous dresses and ironically putting yourself in danger, girl, in any outfit we felt we weren’t. succeed.

Declan was blasting witty memes on Twitter as I screamed with laughter, high on Doritos and Prosecco. I know lately it has become very pointless to focus on the fashion side of awards ceremonies in Hollywood (the #AskHerMore campaign recently called for red carpet interviews to ask actresses for more than their outfits. ). But this girl can’t help him.

How do socially distant and pandemic-adapted awards ceremonies feel? Well, not great

Much like Kate Winslet herself, I stood in front of the bathroom mirror as a youngster holding a bottle of Dettol and pretended it was an Oscar statuette. Unlike Winslet, I’ve since won nothing more than a few lucky draws and some weird arguments. (I never had any acting projects, but I always wanted to be a writer.)

Where other young girls dreamed of full-fledged glamorous wedding dresses, I dreamed of Oscar dresses. To my young mind, Oscar dresses were signifiers of success, hard work paid off, the outfit put on for a lap of honor and a glorious time in the sun.

How will the awards season dress shows look like? It’s hard to say. Emmys producers reportedly sent a letter to nominees last year advising them to ditch the black tie dress code for a more informal theme of coming as you are, but make an effort. No doubt #AskHerMore supporters would be thrilled with this development, as would the nominees who often wear three pairs of Spanxes on the red carpet and spend a day getting ready.

As far as is known, the organizers of the Oscars are still planning to host an in-person event in April of this year, albeit in multiple locations.

The big obstacle in the way of my true enjoyment of awards season this year is the simple fact that I haven’t seen any of the nominated films.

This weekend’s Golden Globes will be virtual, as will the Screen Actors Guild award in April.

Last year, the Emmy Awards, which took place in September, featured nominees on Zoom, in their own living room. You think a glimpse of actual A-List living quarters would be reason enough to tune in, but the truth is, it’s not as exciting as you think. We were reduced to watching Paul Mescal sitting next to a yucca plant (he wrote on Instagram: It’s crazy. I wear Louis Vuitton on my stairs to the Emmys! Not that you know from the Zoom thumbnail) . Anyway.)

There was also another awards season development that I am less than fond of. When the SAG and Golden Globe nominees were recently announced, there was barely enough time to read the list of nominees before the list of those who weren’t nominated came in jig-time.

There is something so mean about this horrible whataboutery; something that is sadly endemic in Twitter culture. There will always be prize losers which are the nature of the beast. But must we be so strident about it? This year, Netflix’s Emily in Paris (so-so mousse) won Golden Globe nods, while Michaela Coels I May Destroy You (Sublime Things) was left out. The flashback was deafening. And while Coel deserves all the applause, something about the crowd pulling the other nominees out of the public was felt. . . uncool.

But the big obstacle in the way of my true enjoyment of awards season this year is the simple fact that I haven’t seen any of the nominated films. Where before I could recount previous form, odds and predictions like a seasoned pro, now I have no skin left in the game. Promising young women? I have not seen it. Nomadland? I heard its great, but no. Sound of metal? This one also escaped me.

In fact, the nominations remind me even more vividly of a privilege that we have lost over the past 12 months; that of sitting in the dark among other things, popcorn on your knees, waiting for transport, catharsis, sensory overload and ambrosia on the big screen.

If you’re lucky, your 10th movie entry will take you to shiny new places, give you pause for thought, and wring your emotions. And, despite everything, the home experience can never hope to reproduce reality properly.

As I bide my time in the dark again, this primal, uterine space, I guess there are still, well, the robes and yucca plants to look forward to.