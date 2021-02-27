Demi Lovato shares article claiming sex reveals contribution to transphobia, elicits mixed reactions





Demi Lovato shares her thoughts on gender reveal. Organizing events to reveal the gender of a baby has become quite fashionable in recent years, and the 28-year-old pop star has now expressed that she has a problem with the notion, sharing a post that says the events contribute to transphobia. On Wednesday, the “Anyone” singer shared a post that began with an image of a small child who appeared confused with the text, “Why Gender Revelations Are Transphobic”. The post, originally composed by performance artist ALOK, said it’s “insincere and incorrect to claim that gender revealing parts aren’t transphobic. You can’t have your pink-blue binary cake. proverbial and eat it too. “ DEMI LOVATO TALKS ON ‘PAINFUL TRIP’ AFTER THE 2018 OVERDOSE: ‘I AM SO PROUD OF THE PERSON I AM TODAY’ “It’s not a question of political correctness, it’s just … correct,” the message continued. “We condemn gender disclosures not because of who we are, but because of reality.” The long post explained that the concept of transphobia goes beyond prejudice against trans people, but also includes “a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural / organic and erases everyone”. Such a pattern of thinking fuels abuse from everyone, the post said, but especially trans and gender non-conforming people. Through several other slides, the article continues to explain that gender reveal events reinforce the idea that “genitals = gender” and limit gender to “boy or girl.” DEMI LOVATO SAYS SHE CUT HER HAIR BECAUSE SHE “ USES TO HIDE BEHIND ” IT “This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls,” the chart reads. “The idea that sex is based on the genitals is incompatible with science.” The graphic added that gender reveals add to the idea that “while [trans people] could “ identify ” as trans new, we were “ originally ” “ born ” [cisgender] and later, we “become” trans ”. Cisgender is a term used to define a person who identifies with the sex assigned to them at birth. Further, gender disclosures have been accused of maintaining “the gender binary and the binary prevents people from seeing reality”. “The irony is that trans and gender maverick people are accused of promoting a ‘gender ideology’ when in fact we are trying to escape it,” the post concluded. “The real ideology at play here is a system that romances the denial of individuality in the service of maintaining the category.” Lovato’s post drew mixed reactions from fans. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “It’s ridiculous, if it’s not your kid, you don’t have a say,” one said. “Half, no! It’s incredibly unfair to tell expectant parents happy,” another wrote. A third added: “You can’t be serious.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER One fan wrote in the comments that he “loved” the sentiment, while the post itself gained over 255,000 likes – over 120,000 more than a subsequent post of the same day.







