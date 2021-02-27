Tory Lanez refused to speak | Entertainment





Tory Lanez has been banned from speaking out about his assault case against Megan Thee Stallion. The “ Say It ” rapper – who previously pleaded not guilty to shooting hitmaker “ Savage ” – filed a motion last month to seek an amendment to a protection order surrounding the case because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the dispute, but a judge ruled that the order should remain in effect as it is. Her attorney, Shawn Holley, said in a statement: “We are just looking for a fair process, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her attorney are able to speak to the evidence in the case, but we are not in. able to refute their public statements. because of the protection order. “ At a hearing in California Superior Court in Los Angeles on Thursday (02.25.21), the lawyer argued that the protection order was “unfair” because it does not apply to Megan. And a source told “Entertainment Tonight” the judge said the case was “much more complicated than he imagined.” The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 25. When Tory’s team filed their request to vary, they argued the order was “significantly prejudicial” to the “Feels” rapper – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – and “compromises his due process rights. and judicial ”, as Megan is authorized to do. speak because she is not subject to the terms of the protection order. Tory has previously pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan after being charged with assaulting a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office confirmed in November that Tory made her plea through her attorney but did not show up. Tory had previously insisted that he was still friends with Megan – despite allegations he shot her. The 28-year-old star said: “For the last three months of my life I’ve been in this place where I’ve been hit, I’ve been torn apart – just people every day just coming to me, coming to me, coming to It’s crazy because this is all – when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, happened, all the time was like … “She knows what happened, I know what happened, we know what you are saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name are not true. Her information falsified and what is not exact information. I never want to be like this I’m here to put this girl down or I’m here to talk about this girl or never be in a place where, like, I don’t respect her, because for me , as a person, she’s still my friend. Anyway. “

