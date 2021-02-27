However, to recover from its first blow, Bollywood, unhappy, looks at the new fear of Covid

Still reeling from the extended shutdowns of cinemas during last year’s nationwide lockdown, Bollywood has little to rejoice with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases, particularly in Maharashtra, these days.

The second wave of pandemic cases in recent days has once again cast a shadow over the film industry across the country, which has yet to recover from the first blow of the pandemic.

This is particularly worrying for Bollywood as Maharashtra (capital Mumbai to be precise) remains a land of gold, which has invariably generated maximum income for any big or small film over the years. Uddhav Thackeray’s government authorized the reopening of cinemas at full capacity earlier this month, which greatly relieved filmmakers and exhibitors. But for now, it looks like the worst is not over yet.

The contagion quickly spread to at least 28 of the 36 districts in Western State over the past week, fueling speculation over the second phase of the state’s theaters shutdown. Even though the ongoing vaccination campaign has given folks in the industry a glimmer of hope that things will get back to normal in a few weeks, trade experts do not seem optimistic at this time.

The setback came at a time when the industry seemed particularly bullish with producers announcing release dates for their upcoming big projects one after another. Mega banners such as Yash Raj Films have already released schedules for their potential blockbusters, including Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, which will be released this year. Others have launched many ambitious projects in anticipation of better days. Filming of films like Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which had long been blocked due to the lockdown, has also resumed. But will things really be normal soon?

The storyline looks particularly grim for the directors of big movies such as Sooryavanshi by Rohit Shetty, 83 by Kabir Khan and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Salman Khan. Sooryavanshi and 83 are slated for release in the first week of April and June respectively while Radhe will be offering Salman’s Eid to his fans this summer.

All of these movies are expected to take Bollywood out of its financial mess. Soryavanshi, an actor from Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was scheduled to be released on March 24 last year, but had to be postponed due to the theater’s closure. 83, based on the historic Cricket World Cup triumph in India in 1983, was due to appear on screen in April of last year, but its release also had to be postponed for the same reason. Salman also planned for Radhe to be released on Eid Day in May last year before the pandemic met his hopes.

The directors of all these films subsequently refrained from taking the OTT (digital, over-the-top) route, pending a theatrical release. They chose to wait for normal times, even though they had to suffer huge losses due to high interest rates. Apparently, they were all hoping that audiences would come back to theaters in droves to see their favorite superstars. But, as the business of Covid-19 has receded with a vengeance, it remains doubtful whether theaters are going to be filled to capacity in the near future.

So far, the response to theaters reopening has been anything but encouraging. Only a few low budget films have been shown with extremely low response in theaters. Bollywood, however, believes that the return of big-ticket extravaganzas starring the reigning superstars could change the storyline.

But will this really happen? Are audiences really going to storm theaters like the good ol ‘weekends, braving the threat of Covid-19 infection? What if the threat of infection doesn’t go away soon? After all, it will take months to vaccinate the entire population, especially young people, for movie watching to become an absolutely safe experience again.

Under such circumstances, at the very least, the release of big movies will at least prove whether Bollywood’s high and mighty superstars really have what it takes to attract their fans to the box office on weekends, as they do. have always done in the past. .