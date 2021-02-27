



THE Golden Globes are one of the most anticipated awards show of the season. The 78th Golden Globe Awards premieres Sunday, Feb.28 at 8 p.m. EST. 3 Joaquin pheonix Credit: Getty Images Who won the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor award at the 2020 Golden Globes? Joaquin phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as Arthur Fleck in the film Joker. The film followed Fleck, a failed comedian, living in Gotham City. The film sets the origins of the villainous Batman Joker. Flecker leads a troubled life where he is often bullied before turning to crime. The film was a commercial success and grossed over $ 1 billion. Other actors nominated for the Best Actor award included Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for Two Popes. 3 Joaquin Pheonix has won multiple awards for his role in The Joker Credit: EPA The award for Best Supporting Actor went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Pitt played Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film. Booth was the best friend and double for actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Other actors nominated for Best Supporting Actor award include Tom Hands for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins for Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman and Joe Pesci for The Irishman. Who was nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes in 2021? Nominations for Best Actor at the Golden Globe include Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal, Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank and Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian. Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor nominations include Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Things, Bill Murray for On The Rocks and Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night In Miami. . What is the date of the 2021 Golden Globes? The 78th Golden Globe Awards premieres Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The social distance ceremony will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, which will host the celebrations from Los Angeles and New York. 3 Signage is seen during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Media Preview at the Beverly Hilton on February 26, 2021 Credit: Getty Images – Getty Fey will be live fromNew Yorks Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center, while Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton inCalifornia. How to watch the 2021 Golden Globes? You can watch the Golden Globes on NBC. The ceremony will also be available on Roku Channel, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV. E! will host a red carpet countdown to the ceremony, with pre-shows starting at 4 p.m.







