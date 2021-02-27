Covid hit Hollywood cuts the glamor of awards season

The Golden Globes will be bi-coastal this year, hosted in part from the Rainbow Room in New York, seen here

LOS ANGELES – The weeks leading up to Hollywood’s awards season are usually a whirlwind of lavish LA parties, lavish celebrity “gift suites” and the boisterous Golden Globes themselves – but not this year.

Even the glamorous Tinseltown galas could not avoid being bowled over by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If a studio has a hot movie, they’ll host a lot of events and invite people to attend to honor the filmmakers,” said Tim Gray, editor of the Variety Awards. “These films seem to be becoming serious contenders because they get a lot of attention.

“I haven’t attended any event this year in honor of a movie.”

Hopes of a return to the ‘normal’ carousel of VIP Q&A sessions and elite parties designed to attract voters were dashed long ago, as California came under fire with a mind-boggling Covid outbreak -19 winter.

Tinseltown publicists – accustomed to throwing expensive celebrations at iconic Four Seasons venues at Chateau Marmont – had to improvise.

As with a lot of things in the world, it required honing their zoom skills and transferring almost everything online.

While the famous Sunset Strip is adorned with its usual giant “For Your Consideration” movie billboards, voters stay home to watch the nominated films while reporters interview the actors on their laptops.

“I was very strict about not having face-to-face meetings. And the studios and the networks have been very accommodating, actually, ”said Scott Feinberg, Hollywood Reporter awards columnist.

“Everyone just has to adapt.”

Meanwhile, the Globes themselves – typically marketed as the champagne-steeped “party of the year” in Hollywood – take place on Sunday largely as a remote event in Beverly Hills and New York, with most nominees. having to learn their destiny from home.

“Life goes on, the best we can … the only other option is to undo everything and that would send just a bad sign, like you know you are waving a white flag,” Eugene Levy, star of “Schitt’s Creek “, told AFP.

“That’s what artists do – we adapt,” added “The Flight Attendant” actress Merle Dandridge.

“Everyone learns to manage, to live in their own way. We try to carry on the traditions ”.

– “Glasses of alcohol” –

At Sunday’s ceremony, nominees should be encouraged to adopt a lighter tone than they would at the Oscars.

“You’re probably going to see alcoholic drinks there, that you wouldn’t see if they were the Zoom Oscars,” Feinberg said.

“Because the whole thing with the Golden Globes is it’s kinda ridiculous.”

But the Globe-winning Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a long-standing and often mocked reputation for simply handing out statuettes to the biggest stars in the room.

“They love their stars, but their stars won’t be in the Beverly Hilton ballroom this time,” said Pete Hammond, Deadline Awards columnist.

“I just think it’s going to be a subdued party vibe. They’re really going to have to force the fun.”

Among some of the actors – who would typically face a grueling marathon of palm-press events and an ever-increasing number of awards ceremonies, around this time – there’s even a palpable feeling that they appreciate the reprieve. of the red carpet. .

Amanda Seyfried, a supporting actress for “Mank,” told an online panel that she plans to spend the night at home with “everyone in my life, even my dog,” adding that her child of four years old would be allowed to “stay as late as she wants.”

“Since it’s the middle of the night, I’ll probably be in bed with the top half of a tuxedo and my pajamas down,” added British actor Nicholas Hoult, nominated for “The Great.”

– ‘Bitter sweet’ –

But among those who are new to breaking into Hollywood’s upper echelons, the lack of networking events and coverage opportunities could hamper future career prospects – and mean missing out on all the fun perks.

Nathalie Dubois generally hosts “gift suites” in five-star hotels in the days leading up to the Globes.

In a normal year, celebrities come in for pampering with massages, drink champagne, and choose from a dizzying array of free gifts ranging from jewelry to luxury vacations, before the awards themselves.

The companies providing the giveaways hope that influential A-listers will give their products invaluable exposure.

This year, DPA de Dubois has set up a “drive-through” event, where celebrities can have gift bags placed in their trunks and accept stays in chic Tahiti hotels through their car windows.

“Talking to these people is bittersweet,” she told AFP.

But “you can’t put gems in gift bags, you know?” she added, noting that she had also withheld some gifts for emergency health workers this year.

Still, many celebrities like Levy and Dandridge were happy to witness the toned down gift.

“I guess we’re the only thing happening this week,” Dubois said. “It’s the social event of the week!”