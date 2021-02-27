“ The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run ” review

Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg are among those joining the longtime cast in this latest adventure from the Bikini Bottom crew, in the footsteps of a kidnapped sea snail.



There is a touching dedication to the end credits of The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Runaway Sponge to Stephen Hillenburg, the marine biologist-turned-host who created the series which went on to become a $ 13 billion franchise and died in 2018. It is accompanied by what appears to be a crude first image of the eponymous hero, a sea sponge eternally optimistic whose core values ​​of friendship, kindness, and community have made the people of Bikini Bottom Coral Atoll a staple of animation for over two decades. These core traits inform this third infectious fallout, her heart matched by her mad anarchic mind.

Written and directed by Tim Hill, a longtime key contributor to the Nickelodeon series, this is the property’s first all-CGI iteration. The 2D tech overhaul doesn’t diminish the vibrant personalities of the character animation, and adds an even more trippy dimension to surreal backgrounds. More immersive, if you will, though its episodic action doesn’t get any awards for the discipline of storytelling.

Twitter fans who started demanding a follow-up to the minute Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar premiered this month could do worse than watching Paramount + ‘s children’s cartoon as an unlikely companion. (It opened last year in Canada, but is bypassing US theaters for premium streaming / VOD release.) The two films are soul mates in their commitment to the comedic madness of all that is going on and their use without flaw of a strikingly colored can of paint, not to mention their hymn to friendship as a force that is both life and life.

The lasting charm of Sponge Bob SquarePants has always been the combination of sweet youthful innocence with slightly subversive adult humor (“Eww, snail trail! Yucky,” the porous yellow protagonist exclaims in a cheeky first moment), making him an eternal stoner favorite. That balance stays in place here, incorporating a pop culture mix that ranges from Willie Nelson to Ricky Martin tunes, and live intruders like Snoop Dogg, Danny Trejo, and Keanu Reeves as Sage, a “Dream Weaver” who dispenses mystical quest tips from inside a tumbleweed.

Leaking sponge comes four years after the elaborate $ 20 million Broadway musical based on the cartoon, which was a commercial disappointment but a delusional critical darling. The psychedelic marine world of the Day-Glo series seems to have had an influence not only on the look of the new film, but also on the extent to which the songs have become a part of its funscape.

It’s not quite a musical, but there are numbers in its own right: A flaming costumed Snoop Dogg appears as a Western Ghost Town saloon player leading a set of dancing cowboy pirate zombies. ; scheming villain Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) confesses that he cares, after all, in “The Secret Formula is You,” written by Hill with Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman; and Weezer throws a party with the bubbly “It’s always summer in bikini bottoms”. Even the end credits tracks are awesome, with hip-hop “Krabby Step” by Tyga, Swae Lee and Lil Mosey, as well as songs by The Flaming Lips and Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin, the latter sampling the ‘original Spongebob theme.

All the regular underwater inhabitants are present and accounted for, with SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) serving as the beloved mascot. But it’s a new character that sets the road-trip plot in motion. King Poseidon (British comedian Matt Berry, of The computer crowd and What we do in the shadows), the ruler of the seven seas, is proud of his complexion. “Look at me, 3,000 years old and look at my skin, it’s like a baby’s bottom,” he says, referring to the rejuvenating properties of sea snail secretions. “A monarch is only as powerful as it is. her skin care regimen. ” When his supply of gastropod molluscs dries up, he has his chancellor (Reggie Watts) issued a royal decree offering a reward for the fresh snails.

Back in Bikini Bottom, Plankton’s latest plan to rule the atoll has failed, so he kidnaps SpongeBob’s beloved snail Gary (who meows like a kitten) to claim the money. SpongeBob and his starfish buddy Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) set out to save the creature, traveling in a boat piloted by Otto (Awkwafina), a faulty robot built by squirrel scientist Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence).

This takes SpongeBob and Patrick to the surface in a dreamy interlude forcing them to free the souls of the living dead, held captive by murderer El Diablo the Villain (Trejo). But the real danger is Poseidon, who relishes the spectacle of public beheadings in his glitzy palace in the lost city of Atlantic City. This is an amusement park and casino citadel that enhances the neon rainbow hues by several notches. Poseidon’s “Execution Extravaganza” is a partly-testing game show, with Tiffany Haddish voicing master of ceremonies and horn player Kelpy G blowing “My Heart Will Go On” for the crowd.

The frenetic plot makes as much sense as it needs in this world of burlesque madness, random detours, crazy chases, gaming fever and a quest for talent for “the coveted Campy Award”. Either you will give in to it or you won’t.

What’s important is that a newsletter brings the endangered fate of SpongeBob and Patrick to the attention of their Bikini Bottom pals, who arrive to offer a heartfelt defense. This makes for what is almost an origin story in the story as Sandy, Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and even Plankton bear witness to the influence of SpongeBob’s innate goodness on their lives. Their wettest memories come from the summers of their childhood at Camp Coral, interludes that also serve as a tender love letter to Hillenburg.

Ultimately, there are no villains, even in an autocracy ruled by a conceited fool with false hair, who is shocked and humiliated to find out he has no friends or loyalty. His redemption might just be the fantastic antidote we need over the past four years, whether it’s intention or not.

