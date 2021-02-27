Bollywood: Bhumi Pednekar celebrates Dum Laga Ke Haisha’s 6th birthday





Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

Image Credit: Provided

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the sixth anniversary of her 2015 film debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha on Saturday. Pati Patni star Aur Woh was catapulted to stardom with comedy, in which she played an overweight woman who defends herself. Pednekar believes his first film, directed by Sharat Katariya, was a defining moment in his career. She was recently filming in Rishikesh for her next film Badhaai Do, in the same house where Dum Laga Ke Haisha was filmed. Overwhelmed by the coincidence, she took to Instagram and shared a video. A trip down memory lane, as I visit where it all began 🙂 # 6yearsofdumlagakehaisha #gratitude #livingthedream, she wrote. Pednekar added: Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my # 1 hero in every way. In the video, the star said, Dum Laga Ke Haisha is truly a defining moment in my life and I can’t imagine how my career would have turned out without it. I was extremely lucky to have this movie and everyone knows how hard I worked to play this role. It was such a coincidence that I shot the same location again for Badhaai Do. The house that was my very first place, for my first film, was used for Badhaai Do. I was so nostalgic. What were the chances that after 6 years, I was in the same place! she added. She further said, I was super nostalgic to actually be at the places where I shot DLKH. I was actually in the same place where I gave my first photo of my acting life. I remember we did about 11 takes for this and I was so nervous. This is where Bhumi the actor was born. The 31-year-old actress said DLKH gave me an actress identity and allowed me to tell the world that I was different, I was hungry, I was ambitious and that I would take incredible risks to sculpt my heritage in the Hindi Film Industry. Today, when I look back on my beginnings, I am filled with gratitude to everyone who made sure that I did my best. Critically acclaimed Dum Laga Ke Haisha received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos