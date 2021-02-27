Meghan Markle, the seat of Oprah Winfrey of Prince Harry took the courtiers of the palace by surprise, “ says royal expert

Buckingham Palace may have been caught “off guard” by recent announcements by Prince Harry and Meghan Markles as members of the independent royal family.

On February 15, CBS announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on a special called “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”. The interview will air on Sunday March 7. It will also be the first meeting of the couples since their engagement.

Then, on February 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he would not resume royal duties and Harry will relinquish his honorary military titles. Shortly after, a spokesperson for the couple responded to suggestions that they were not being devoted to duty by issuing their own statement.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service in the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have been represented regardless of their official role, “the spokesperson said in a statement. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Royal author and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl recently appeared on True Royalty TVs “The Royal Beat” and described how the palace may not have expected the couple to push back their statement or announce a televised session.

During his appearance, Nicholl pointed out that it was initially reported that Buckingham Palace was supposed to make a decision on the royal status of Markle and Harry on March 31. However, their decision came much sooner than expected.

“You know, the timing was interesting,” she explained. “It came right on the back of Oprah’s announcement. I think the palace felt caught off guard by… Oprah’s announcement. It was clear the Sussexes were working like a fully fledged machine. They weren’t working with the palace. They had their own team and they had made a decision. “

“They only needed March 31 to make this announcement,” Nicholl continued. “From what I understood from the sources I spoke to, the palace was like, Well, why don’t we make the announcement sooner? Let’s leave those details. Let’s end all this speculation if it was their decision and that they had made it. “

Nicholl claimed the palace already knew Markle and Harry were expecting their second child. The announcement was made to the public on Valentine’s Day – a day before the interview was revealed. However, she alleged that the palace had no idea when they would meet Winfrey, 67, next.

She also claimed the Sussexes were forced to respond after the palace released their statement debunking any misconceptions that they did not want to live a life of service.

“I think the point that really caught the Sussexes’ attention was this suggestion – that they weren’t going to be able to continue public service,” she explained. “Now, when they moved to America, created this foundation and made a commitment to dedicate their new lives to philanthropy, albeit on their terms – that’s what attracted them. And that made them angry. And that’s why this statement was sent on purpose without this preface and I don’t know about you, but this statement reads as if it came directly from the couple. “

When Harry and Markle walked away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy with the media scrutiny and restrictions on their roles, it was agreed that the situation would be revisited after a year.

Now it does, and the palace said in a statement that the couple had verified “that they will not be returning as active members of the royal family.”

He said Queen Elizabeth II spoke to Harry, 36, and confirmed: “By moving away from the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue to take on the responsibilities and duties which accompany a life of public service. “

The palace said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and titles with other military groups would go to the Queen before being distributed to other family members.

Harry served in the British Army for a decade, including on the front line in Afghanistan, and maintains a close connection with the military. He founded the Invictus Games competition for wounded soldiers, which was first held in 2014 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The Invictus Games Foundation has said that Harry will remain their boss. But he gives up his duties as boss of the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League and the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

Meghan, 39, will be deprived of her role as patron of the Britains National Theater and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

“Although all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the palace statement said.

Markle, a former star of the TV legal drama ‘Suits’, married Queen Harry’s grandson at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born a year later.

In early 2020, Markle and Harry announced that they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards the Duchess, who identifies as biracial.

The couple agreed to no longer use the title of ‘royal highness’ or receive public funds for their work, although it was not clear at the time whether those decisions would stand.

They retain their titles of Duke and Duchess, and Harry is still sixth on the British throne. Harry and Meghan now live in Santa Barbara, California.

“The Royal Beat” is currently available to stream on True Royalty TV. The Associated Press contributed to this report.