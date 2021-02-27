Lady Gaga’s Two French Bulldogs Rendered Safe, Says LAPD | Entertainment

The two French Bulldogs violently stolen from Lady Gaga’s dog walker have been returned unharmed, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
A woman, who has not been named, met with the artist’s staff and detectives at the Olympic Community Police Station with the animals around 6 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement.
“The woman found the dogs and contacted Lady Gaga’s staff to return them,” the statement said. “The identity of the woman and the location where the dogs were found will be kept confidential due to the ongoing criminal investigation and for her safety.”
The LAPD also updated the dog walker’s condition, saying he was “stable” with injuries that were not life threatening.
Lady Gaga had offered a reward of $ 500,000 for the safe return of her dogs, named Koji and Gustav.
Earlier on Friday she posted on Instagram, telling her “the heart is sick and I pray that my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”
She added, “If you bought them or found them without knowing it, the reward is the same.”
She also praised the dog walker. “You risked your life to fight for our family,” she said. “You are forever a hero.”
Home surveillance video shows attack
Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and the LAPD is still working to locate possible suspects in Wednesday’s attack, an LAPD spokesperson said.
Surveillance video of the scene is part of the evidence under investigation.
The footage, recorded by a home surveillance camera and obtained by CNN, shows the man walking on what police have identified as Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when a light-colored sedan slows down and stops at next to him.
At least two people can be seen exiting the vehicle, accosting the dog walker as a physical altercation ensues. The footage also contains a vivid sound in which the victim can be heard saying to the attackers, “No, no” as he struggles with the men.
One attacker restrains the victim, while the other appears to be pointing a gun. A gunshot can be heard and the victim falls back as the attackers return to the car.
“Oh my God, oh my God help me,” the man yells before the car starts. As neighbors rush to the man’s aid, he continues to cry out for help, saying he was shot in the heart and lungs and two dogs were stolen.
According to the LAPD, the attackers took two of the dog walker’s three dogs.
CNN’s Alexandra Meeks contributed to this report.
