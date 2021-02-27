Bollywood celebrates the Cold War | Whenever Bollywood celebrities have worked together despite struggling with each other





Whenever Bollywood Celebrities Worked Together Despite the Cold War | Photo credit: Instagram Not all actors who work together share a great equation with each other. While some believe in maintaining friendships, many choose to maintain a professional relationship only on set. And in some cases, two actors agree to collaborate on a movie despite major issues with each other just for the sake of the movie. Here are all those celebrities who have tolerated each other on set, regardless of their personal rivalry or clashes. The list includes Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut-Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor, among others. Madhuri Dixit – Sanjay Dutt Everyone knows the alleged love affair between Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt. The two were considered inseparable in the ’90s. Reports suggest they were almost ready to marry until Sanjay was arrested for illegal possession of weapons in 1993 in the serial explosion case. Mumbai and the rest, as they say, is history. Apparently, that’s why Madhuri decided to disassociate himself from Sanjay completely. However, in 2019, the duo reunited for Karan Johar. Kalank. It marked Madhuri and Sanjay’s reunion after a 25-year hiatus. Although they rotated their portions separately, the promotions had them both together and it was indeed a moment that drew attention for more than one reason. Kareena Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor Jab we met (2007) may be Kareena and Shahid’s most iconic film, but it was their last relationship adventure. During the filming of the film’s climactic scene, the two had already separated; yet they remained professionals and finished the film. In 2016, almost after a 9-year hiatus, the two agreed to be part of a movie and end up on screen. Their characters weren’t associated with each other, but the fact that they agreed to collaborate on the same film was enough to make their reunion memorable. Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Anurag Kashyap Jasoos jagga is the film that marked Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s last outing together, both professionally and personally. However, despite their breakup, the former lovers did not leave the filming of Jasoos jagga half-way. The film was delayed for several months due to the fallout from Ranbir and Katrina, but the estranged lovers made sure to put their differences aside and not only to finish filming the film professionally, but to promote it as well. together as cordial co-stars. Kangana Ranaut – Shahid Kapoor Rangoon (2017) marked the first collaboration between Kangana and Shahid. Without a doubt, both are phenomenal actors, but Kangana’s dominant nature on set would have irritated Shahid; so much that there was a moment when he wanted to get out of the movie. Sources have revealed to numerous news portals how Kangana will interfere in all creative decisions regarding the film and continue to brag about her accomplishments. However, Shahid, in one of his statements, decided to end the differences by saying, “I wouldn’t want to play a game of table tennis all over this episode responding to every one of his comments. I just want to put an end of this game. Kangana should move forward with all his co-stars amicably and work as a team. “ Kareena Kapoor – Priyanka Chopra Kareena and Priyanka’s catfight was very publicized in the 90s. They would often go recording to dig each other out. The two have worked together in a few films, including Aitraaz, Ra One among other things, but they never had good things to say to each other. It wasn’t until 2019, during the episode of Koffee with Karan 6 when we finally got to see their equation which has only gotten better over the years. The two laughed at their high-profile rivalry and celebrated each other’s accomplishments.







