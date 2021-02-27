Golden Globes slammed for lack of black members of foreign Hollywood press





LOS ANGELES Stars like Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington speak out against the lack of diversity in the ranks of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, namely the fact that the organization does not currently have a single black member. This wave of criticism comes ahead of Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globes. HFPA board chairman Meher Tatna told Variety on Friday that the international journalists’ organization has not had black members for at least 20 years. On Friday afternoon, #TimesUp posted an image of a cracked Golden Globe statue on social media, with the message “Hollywood Foreign Press Association.” Not a single black member out of 87 ”. The organization captioned the post, “A cosmetic solution is not enough”, and the hashtag added “#TimesUpGlobes”. Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer, Sean Hayes, Simon Pegg, DeVon Franklin and Alyssa Milano were among the celebrities to repost the image and caption. Ellen Barkin asked, “What is the HFPA price?” in his message. Rashida Jones picked up her story on Instagram, adding, “Representation matters. A cosmetic fix is ​​not going to cut it,” while Amber Tamblyn wrote, “How far have we come you ask? Not enough. “ Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who became the first black woman nominated for Best Director by the HFPA in 2015, captioned her post, “Old news. New energy.” DuVernay also retweeted an article by Jada Pinkett Smith in 2017, which posted: “I have so much to say about why [her ‘Girls Trip’ co-star] Tiffany Haddish was not nominated for a Globe … but I won’t. “ Other prolific creators are speaking out like Damon Lindelof, JJ Abrams (and his company Bad Robot) and Shonda Rhimes, who wrote “Enough is enough” in his post. Judd Apatow added: “So many crazy things about @goldenglobes and the foreign Hollywood press, but it’s horrible.” “Love & Basketball” and “The Old Guard” director Gina Prince-Bythewood reposted the image with added sentiment, writing, “No excuses (there aren’t). No excuses. apologies (we don’t believe you). No empty gestures fixes aren’t enough). Change the game. “ Two-time Golden Globe winner and nominee Brown posted a different photo to Instagram, writing a long and thoughtful caption. “To be nominated for a Golden Globe is a huge honor. Winning one is a dream come true. It can affect an individual’s career trajectory … it certainly does with mine,” Brown began. . “I’m showing on TV this weekend to honor all the storytellers, especially those of color, who have pulled off this amazing moment in their careers … AND I have my criticisms of #HFPA,” he said. he continued. “87 people wield tremendous power. For any governing body of a current Hollywood awards show, having such a lack of electoral representation illustrates a level of irresponsibility that should not be ignored.” “With the power you have HFPA, you have at the same time the responsibility to ensure that your constituency fully reflects the world we live in,” the actor concluded. “When you know better, you have to do better. And having a multitude of black presenters doesn’t absolve you of your lack of diversity. Now is your time to do the right thing. I hope you will. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association issued a statement in response to criticism: “We are fully committed to ensuring that our members reflect the communities around the world who love film, television and the artists who inspire and educate them. We understand that we need to attract black members as well as members from other under-represented backgrounds, and we will work immediately to implement a plan of action to achieve those goals as quickly as possible. “

