In quest to create more content, Hollywood streamers are entering the books :: WRAL.com





– Do you remember reading the book before the movie was a thing? Well, it’s virtually impossible to keep up now. With the combination of celebrity book clubs (Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and others each have one) and a seemingly endless number of content-seeking streaming services, more and more books are arriving. on shelves these days are offered for television and movies. And not just optional, they are actually made. This is a plus for both industries. For example, Hulu had success with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” then Margaret Atwood’s book, originally published in 1985, took off again. “The Queen’s Gambit,” was a recent hit for Netflix, and put the 1983 novel back on people’s radar again. “Bridgerton,” “Lupine,” and “Firefly Lane,” all on Netflix, were book-based shows, which are now bestsellers. “In fact, led by ‘Bridgerton’, half of the top 10 titles on the New York Times bestselling list this month are books related to the Netflix series,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN , adding that “Bridgerton” had become Netflix’s biggest. series, “the popularity of Julia Quinn’s” Bridgerton “novels has exploded [and] at one point, five books in the series were on the New York Times bestseller list. “ When “Lupine” premiered, Maurice Leblanc’s original book started trending in Italy, Spain, the UK and Korea. The trend shows no signs of slowing down. Upcoming books to a streaming service near you in 2021 include “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett on HBO, “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty is due on Hulu in 2021, “Daisy Jones & The Six “by Taylor Jenkins Reid is in the works for Amazon, and” Leave the World Behind “by Rumaan Alam is coming to Netflix (starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington). Jinny Howe, vice president of drama development for Netflix, told CNN that viewers want to see the books they’ve read come to life. Netflix is ​​happy to provide this service. “Books have been an incredible source of entertainment for many years, with endless opportunities for readers to escape or see each other,” Howe said. “From our first blockbuster shows like ‘Orange is the New Black’, to more recent ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Lupine’, we find that avid readers enjoy exploring the worlds and lives that ‘they discover in series and films that bring them to life on screen. “ Other books turned movies and series that will debut this year include Nico Walker’s “Cherry,” which premieres on Apple TV + on March 12 after playing in select theaters, and “The Power of the Dog,” a 2005 detective novel by Don Winslow, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons will air on Netflix. The hit thriller “Woman in the Window”, starring Amy Adams, will also be available on Netflix.

