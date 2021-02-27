John Barrowman wants a transgender actor for Doctor Who





Doctor Who star John Barrowman has expressed his support for a transgender actor taking the lead role in the long-running sci-fi drama. Rumors emerged earlier this year that current star Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch) could leave the next series, as The Doctor regenerates into another new form. This sparked a wave of speculation about who might be next in line for the TARDIS, with suggestions ranging from I May Destroy Yous Michaela Coel to Death in Paradises Kris Marshall. And now Barrowman, best known for playing Captain Jack Harkness on the show and its mature spin-off Torchwood, has called on producers to take another leap by choosing an LGBTQ + actor for the role. I would love to see a transgender doctor. I think that would be great, he said Metro.co.uk. Alternatively, he suggested that an androgynous, gender-non-specific person would be a good fit for the main character, arguing that now is the time for a diverse choice. Barrowman added: We had LGBTQ + performance on the TARDIS. During the reign of Peter Capaldis we had a character who was a lesbian [Pearl Mackies Bill Potts]. So yeah, we got them, why not have a doctor like that? Previously, Barrowman had suggested Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander for the concert, which recently wowed critics and audiences alike with her soulful performance in Russell T. Davies Its A Sin, which featured a fake Doctor Who episode. Doctor Who is currently filming its 13th series, which sees the return of Jodie Whittakers Doctor and Mandip Gills Yaz, while comedian John Bishop will join the cast as a new companion called Dan. The series will only have eight episodes in total, down from the recent standard of 10, due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at the rest of our science fiction and fantasycover, or find out what else is there with ourTV guide.

