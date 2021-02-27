Entertainment
From jumbo New York Jet to André the Giant
Matthew Willig first met Dwayne Johnson about ten years ago at an Equinox gym outside of Los Angeles. Willig was a rookie actor, years away from a 14-year career in the NFL trenches. Johnson was … well, The Rock.
The Rock wore a hoodie that day, Willig recalls, assuming the Hollywood megastar wanted to keep a low profile during her workout. They shared a few Nautilus machines, and later in the lobby Willig pulled him aside and asked for career advice, with the ex-offensive lineman asking the ex-defensive lineman how he could advance his career. in show business.
Willig didn’t have the butt rush – or a bull rush, for that matter. Johnson was kind.
Over 50 film and TV credits later, Willig finally has a place on The Rock’s team. He plays wrestling icon Andre the Giant in the new NBC series “Young Rock,” a biographical comedy that captures Johnson’s life through his formative years. Johnson’s father was a professional wrestler, so young Rock grew up with some of the most colorful characters in the sport, including Andre Ren Roussimoff – aka the Eighth Wonder of the World.
“His character was one thing, [but] he was such a gentle giant, which didn’t surprise me, “said Willig, 52, in an interview with ESPN.” I’ve been living this life for a long time. “
PODCAST: Matthew Willig opens up about his connection to The Rock
During his NFL career, which began with the New York Jets in 1992 and included five other teams, Willig was listed at 6-foot-8, 315-pounds – one of the tallest men in a tall sport. man. He came the hard way, an undrafted free agent from USC who hung around long enough to win a Super Bowl ring with the 1999 St. Louis Rams (even though he didn’t play a single down ).
In a sense, he’s spent the last three decades auditioning, first in the NFL and now in the fierce Hollywood business – still a role actor.
“I was really lucky,” Willig said. “I worked hard and didn’t take no for an answer, so to speak. I always said, ‘Why not me? Why can’t I be the guy who does it? “It has worked pretty well for me. To have such a long career in this field as it is in football, I’m quite proud of it.”
Often portrayed as an intimidating muscular guy, Willig is perfect as Andre the Giant, who weighed over 7ft 4in and over 500lbs at his peak in the 1970s and 1980s.
It took a lot of research and a lot of food for Willig. As tall as he is, Willig gained 35 pounds in a bid to recreate Andre’s stupendous midsection. (A production secret: He also wore boots with 3-inch lifts.)
To master André’s French accent, he worked with a dialect trainer. To understand Andre’s connection to The Rock, Willig polled Johnson, asking the star to describe his relationship to the wrestling legend, who died of congestive heart failure in 1993.
“He gave me a really nice, detailed and sweet version of his relationship,” Willig said. “He idolized him in a way and got a lot of advice from him, which we explore on the show and will continue to explore.”
Johnson is a co-creator of the show, which premiered on February 16 and explores his upbringing in three different stages – as a 10-year-old known as Dewey (Adrian Groulx), 15 (Bradley Constant ) and a freshman at the University of Miami (Uli Latukefu). The Rock himself plays in a future setting, 2032, when interviewed by Randall Park when announcing his candidacy for President of the United States. The interview sets the stage for flashbacks to his childhood.
Willig has a big role in episode 6, entitled “My day with André”. In his review of the show, Rolling Stone says this particular episode is a “warm, bittersweet account of the lessons Dewey and Andre the Giant need to learn from each other.” Willig, who is fortunate enough to show off his acting skills, said it includes “touching moments, sweet and tender moments” between Andre and young Rock.
It was a passionate project for Johnson, who choked on some table readings, according to Willig. (Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they rehearsed the script via Zoom, with Johnson in Atlanta and most of the cast and crew in Australia.) Because it’s his life story, Johnson took a hands-on approach with stakeholders.
“All of them,” Johnson said in an interview with The New York Times. “And I got to hang out with them before the shoot and let them know what I looked like during that time, what my priorities were, the times … when I fell on my ass and had to get up. . It was surreal, in itself. “
In Episode 1, Dewey, surrounded by his father, Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson) and a group of his wrestling friends, drops the F-word: false. The room is silent. Andre raises the horrified boy to eye level and says, “Is that wrong?”
Willig stayed in Australia from September to December last year. By the end of the shoot, Willig’s knees ached from the weight he had gained for the role, and it reminded him of how he felt towards the end of his playing career. The role was physically demanding, especially the wrestling scenes. He got a bruise on the back because he bounced off the ropes the wrong way. One scene, a Battle Royal with 25 wrestlers in the ring, took over a week to choreograph.
“A guy his size, with his looks he definitely has a role in Hollywood,” said former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason, Willig’s teammate for three seasons. “I’m so happy for him. It’s always great to hear a former teammate doing well. [He was] a great teammate, a guy who worked his ass. “
Willig, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, didn’t know what to do with his life when he retired from football in 2005. As he said, “I was in that tweening period. I played 14 years in the NFL, but I didn’t make enough money to just retire. What? a guy like me going to do? “
He had done radio shows during his playing days and still felt comfortable in front of a camera, so he decided to keep playing.
“He’s always had that funny character and that nature of a joke,” said former linebacker Marvin Jones, a former Jets teammate. “I could see him 100% as an actor. Well done to him.”
Willig has appeared in several comedies, including “We Are the Millers” (2013), with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Willig plays a Mexican drug lord named One Eye. In the film, Aniston performs a striptease. In the original script, she is supposed to dance specifically for the character of Willig. About 20 minutes before the scene was filmed, he received a knock on the door of his trailer and was told that part of his dance routine had been cut.
Willig was disappointed, but he still has fond memories.
“Jennifer couldn’t have been nicer to me,” he said.
Willig played a small role in “Birds of Prey” (2020), along with Margot Robbie. He also played Lash in the “Agents of SHIELD” television series (2015-16). While keeping his acting skills up to date by appearing in commercials, Willig says his future plans consist of more projects in a producing role.
Of all his screen credits, the one with the strongest emotional connection is “Concussion” (2015), which starred Will Smith. Willig plays the late Justin Strzelczyk, a former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman who struggles with a head injury and ultimately dies in a flaming car wreck.
It struck home for Willig, who played college ball with Junior Seau and Scott Ross – neither of whom reached their 46th birthday. Seau shot himself in the chest; Ross, who was part of the NFL concussion lawsuit, was found dead in a car. Autopsies later discovered that they were suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
When Willig went for the role in “Concussion”, he cried during the audition. He struck up a friendship with Strzelczyk’s family, which reinforced his attachment to the role.
“It was truly an emotional shoot, and I was proud to be a part of it,” Willig said.
His first NFL quarterback remembers watching “Concussion” for the first time.
“When I went to see the movie on my own,” Esiason said, “I said, ‘Damn, it’s Matt Willig.’
