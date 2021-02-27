German radio station apologizes after host calls K-pop mega group BTS ‘shit virus’, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A German radio station has apologized after one of its hosts compared South Korean boyband BTS to coronavirus during a live broadcast on Wednesday (February 24). Bayern3 said in a statement Thursday that Mr Matthias Matuschik’s choice of words had gone too far, although it was by no means meant to be offensive or racist. “We apologize in any way we can,” the station said, adding that it will work again with Mr. Matuschik and the team “in detail in the coming days”. The station’s apology came after Mr Matuschik called BTS coverage of Coldplay’s Fix You blasphemous and described the boyband as “a crappy virus that will hopefully have a vaccine soon.” He added: “I have nothing against South Korea. You cannot accuse me of xenophobia just because this boyband is from South Korea … I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car ever. “ He went on to say that BTS will “be going on vacation to North Korea for the next 20 years” as a penance for their cover of the British rock band’s hit. Coldplay themselves, in a tweet on Wednesday, called BTS’s coverage “beautiful,” not to mention Mr. Matuschik’s remarks. The Associated Press (AP) reported that the comment violation did not come only from South Korea, with many social media users in Germany and elsewhere condemning them immediately. Many South Koreans living abroad have also expressed concerns that the remarks could incite anti-Asian violence, already on the rise in many places, the report added. BTS, which debuted in 2013, has grown to become the world’s largest boy group, selling stadiums around the world and playing a video message to the United Nations General Assembly this year, AP said. Unlike other K-pop groups who carefully maintain the characters created by their labels, BTS is known for its active engagement with fans – known as ARMY – through social media, he said. added. BTS has more than 33.1 million followers on Twitter. The station said that Mr. Matuschik “was presenting his opinion in an ironic and exaggerated manner … But he – and he assured us – had no intention of that. He just wanted to express his displeasure at the face. to the aforementioned cover version. “ Also Thursday, Jeremy Lin, former star of the US National Basketball Association (NBA) posted on Facebook that he was racist while gambling. Being a 9-year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called coronavirus in the field, the former New York Knicks star said, without giving further details of the incident. Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans, Mr. Lin said. We are tired of learning that we are not racist, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not to create problems.







