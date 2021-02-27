The Daily Flash: two iconic pairs reunite!

Todays Daily Flash features the reunion of a beloved TV duo, Superman, and more. Check out the hottest news of the day below:

Clooney & Roberts reunited

George clooney and Julia robert are ready to play together in Ticket to paradise. The romantic comedy sees a divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Samantha is a drunk single woman

Free form handed over a serial order to Single drunk woman, a comedy starring Sofia Black-DElia. The project follows irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a spectacularly embarrassing blackout, is forced to return home with her Smother to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood best friend reveals surprising news, Samantha realizes that she can no longer be called a party girl, it’s a walking disaster.

Leslie and James, time travelers

Rose Leslie and Theo James were cast as the leaders HBOs The woman of time travelers. The drama series tells the complex love story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with problematic time travel.

Hulu tackles Mike Tyson controversy

Hulu is set to air an eight-episode limited series on Mike tyson. Iron mike will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

A New Superman Story

Renowned essayist and novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates was hit to write the script for a feature restart of Superman which will be produced by JJ Abrams.

The Wu Assassins reunite

Netflix has greenlit a new original film titled Grip of vengeance who will follow Kai Jin and several other members of the original cast of Wu Assassins in a new standalone story. Fistful of Vengeance will find the Wu Assassins meeting in Bangkok to avenge the death of one of their own. They soon discover, however, that their new opponent is an old menace with powers from another world.

HBO Max believes in instant karma

Marissa Meyers bestselling novel, Instant karma, is being adapted into a series of half an hour with HBO Max. The novel focuses on the outperforming Prudence Barnett, known for quickly judging others. After dreaming of being able to inflict karma on the frustrated residents of her coastal town, Prudence is surprised when she wakes up with the sudden ability to hurl instant karma on those around her. However, there is one person who turns on him, his lazy lab partner Quint. After volunteering at the rescue center where Quint works, Prudence not only begins to learn more about Quint, but begins to question her initial judgments about everyone around her.

Victor and Annie are back … almost

Hulu announced the premiere dates for the third and final season of Acute and the second season of Love, Victor. Shrill will present its eight-episode season on May 7. Love, Victors 10 episodes will be released June 11.

Butler & Turner are the airbenders

Austin butler and Callum turner were exploited to play in Apples limited series Mair asters. Based on the fascinating book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air follows the true, deeply personal story of the American WWII bombers who brought war to Hitler’s doorstep.

Trailers

Hulu shared a trailer for the animation wonder series MODOK, which will be broadcast on May 21. The series will center on MODOK, a megalomaniac supervillain who has long pursued his dream of someday taking over the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, MODOK has brought his evil organization AIM to the ground. Ousted as the leader of AIM, while facing his marriage and family life in ruins, the mental organism designed solely to kill is about to face its greatest challenge yet.

It’s a meeting that has lasted for ten years. NBC published the first promo for the Law and Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized crime crossover event, which broadcasts April 1. Check it out below:

A new promo for Disney +s The falcon and the winter soldier has been revealed. The six-episode series will air on the streamer March 19.

Netflix shared the trailer for Shadow and bone, which comes out on 23 april. The new series, based on the author’s best-selling novels Leigh bardugo, follows the story of a young cartographer who is sent into the Shadow Fold and returns imbued with a strange magical power. She is then recruited to join a group of other soldiers who have strange powers in a battle to save her country.

