Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Successful Entrepreneurs





Often times, Bollywood celebrities venture into business when they know their acting career is not doing any good. But there are some who don’t just rule the big screen, but also run successful multi-crore business ventures. From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Run Multi-Crore Companies 1. Shah Rukh Khan The King of Bollywood and his wife Gauri Khan are the proud owners of Red Chillies Entertainment, a film production, distribution and visual effects company. The company just doesn’t produce films that SRK stars in, but also those starring other actors. The production house also supports films like Darling with Alia Bhatt and Love Hostel with Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Red Chillies typically has a turnover of around Rs 500 crore per year, reports The Economic Times. Khan also owns a 50% stake in the IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. 2. Akshay Kumar The Bollywood Khiladi is known for his blockbuster films. In 2019, his film Full house 4 became the sixth highest grossing Bollywood film of the year with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 278.78 crore. He was the only Indian to appear on America’s Forbes list of the world’s highest paid celebrities in 2019. He ranked 33rd with $ 65 million in earnings. The actor also owns production company Hari Om Entertainment and production company Grazing Goat Pictures. His company has supported films like Good Newwz, Kesari, 72 Miles-Ek Pravas. He is also an investor and a strategic advisor in the start-up of portable and preventive health devices GOQii. The actor also owns the Pro-Kabaddi Bengal Warriors League franchise. 3. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is a multi-faceted personality who is a leader both in Bollywood and in the business sector. The actor had set up KA Enterprises which supported startups such as Furlenco, Purplle, Epigamia, among others. The actress also owns an All About You clothing line. She also started a Live Love Laugh foundation. 4. Ajay Devgn The actor is the founder of Ajay Devgan Films, which has produced several films like Total Dhamaal, Bachhan Bol, Tanhaji, Tribhanga and more. The actor also ventured into a visual effects company and started his NY VFXWAALA. As reported by Firstpost, the actor also owns 26% of the shares of an international chain of family entertainment centers in India called KidZania. According to Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Ajay Devgn placed 12th place with an annual income of Rs. 94 crore. In 2013, the actor also invested in a solar project located in Charanaka, Gujarat. 5. Salman Khan Salman Khan is the owner of the “Being Human” brand and foundation, the retail stores that sell clothing and other merchandise. A percentage of the brand also goes to charity. Khan also owns Salman Khan Films, the production and distribution house. The actor also owns a minority stake in Yatra.com, reports The Economic Times. Now read: Adar Poonawallas farm at Shiv Nadars Rs 115 crore bungalow, lavish life of Indian business tycoons 7 things you probably didn’t know about India’s second richest man The 18 most expensive buildings ever built on this planet

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos