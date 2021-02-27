Baby Yoda’s origin matters more than you might think





This can provoke the anger of the fans, but Disney’s infamous decision to demononize much of Star Wars history has many advantages. The noncanonical extended universe (commonly referred to as just legends) can be used as an archive of ideas to pull stories, planets, and sometimes entire characters into the canon. Dave Filoni, showrunner of The clone wars and Rebels and now co-showrunner of The Mandalorian, is known for exactly that, but in The Mandalorian Season 3, he could take his cannon interference to new heights. Using a forgotten Sith backstory this is possible Filoni et co. could solve a major mystery about the Jedi that we didn’t even realize had to be solved while answering a huge question about Baby Yoda. How have TV and movies helped you get through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take it fast Reverse survey. In Legends, the Sith are not just an evil religion that uses the Force to serve their own evil purposes. They are also an ancient race from the planet Korriban, who revolutionized the use of the Force and established the Sith Order as Emperor Palpatine would know it millennia later. This use of “Sith” as a religion and race echoes the way the term “Mandalorian” is treated in The Mandalorian Din Djarin is of the Mandalorian creed, but Bo-Katan Kryze is of the Mandalorian race. Lost legends is a reverse series about the forgotten tradition of our favorite stories. The ancient Sith as described in Tales of the Jedi: Golden Age of the Sith 2. Dark Horse Comics Another example : In Star Wars canon, there is a terrifying alien race known as the Grysk. They’re pretty much based on a Yuuzhan Vong, an invading alien race who served a similar purpose in Legends. Modern Star Wars has taken this concept, given it a new name, and updated a few elements to match the current canon. This borrowing of backstory and traditions allows the element to grow and evolve while recognizing its Legends origins. The Mandalorian could use this approach with the non-canonical Sith backstory … and apply it to the Jedi. What if the Jedi were both a religion and a race, and that race was Yoda’s species? This would explain why every member of the Yoda species we’ve seen so far, from Yoda to Grogu to Yaddle, has been an incredibly powerful Jedi. This would make Grogu a two-way Jedi, simultaneously distancing himself and connecting him to Din Djarin, who struggles with his conflicting identity and belief. When Ahsoka recognized Grogu as one of Yoda’s species, did she also recognize an original Jedi? Lucasfilm The Mandalorian Season 2 sparked a lot of interesting conversations about how you set a code of ethics and how you define yourself, as Mando planned to take off his helmet to protect the most important thing to him, Grogu. If there is a way to The Mandalorian To develop these themes in his next season, that would be by applying the dilemma opposite Grogu, as he is a Jedi by birth but may not want to be a Jedi by creed if that means complete detachment from his foster father. One of The MandalorianThe main selling point of the latter is how it can explore and dissect really complex themes over the course of eight episodes rather than a single movie or arc of Clone Wars. If such a huge concept as changing the origins of the Jedi is going to be included anywhere, The Mandalorian Season 3 is the perfect place to do it. And luckily, there is already a master plan in Star Wars Legends. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney +.

