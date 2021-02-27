Boca de Oro returns for the fifth time to present his artistic and literary talents

If you want a map of the Santa Anas art scene, the event program for this year’s Boca de Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture is where it is.

The free festival returns for the fifth time from March 5-7. Like most events these days, it will take place online with around 156 presenters and 109 sessions ranging from readings, workshops, panels, poetry, visual arts, theater performances and more.

Local and national figures will speak at the events, including former White House photographer Pete Souza and poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

Local artist Jouvon Michael Kingsby created the design for the festival poster. (Courtesy of Boca de Oro)

Many events are geared towards young people, including Santa Ana Unifieds LitCon, a literary arts competition, and the Creative Shorts session where fourth-graders showcase their films.

New programs targeting early childhood students are also on the program. In the puppet theater session, the Orange County Puppet Guild will guide viewers through the creation and playing of puppets.

Other events include a roundtable discussion from Santa Ana Unified staff who are also authors, a panel on how to find your community of writers, and a talk on how to maintain a weekly web series.

Another new aspect of the festival comes in the form of a free loan campaign for libraries. High school administrators have built 64 mini-lending libraries, bearing the Boca de Oro logo, and spread across 64 neighborhoods in Santa Ana.

The theme of the ongoing festivals is a nod to Greek traditions and mythology.

Co-organizer Madeleine Spencer said the three-day Dionysus Festival was held in ancient Athens in the spring. Everyone was mandated to attend and see two tragedies and one comedy. It was intended as a cathartic moment to reflect on the past and the present. Then the participants returned home rejuvenated to face the New Year.

First responders are the ones who help save lives, Spencer said. The second responders are those who help to heal and they are the artists. This is why we need the arts more than ever.

This year, the theme of Boca de Oros is Mnemosyne, the mother of all muses and the goddess of memory. Its name comes from the river of remembrance.

Spencer explained in Mythology that those who drink from the River of Remembrance are the poets, artists, and muses who carry on the culture of ancient times while others in the community have forgotten about him.

Some event sessions focus on the memory of the history of Santa Anas, such as Manny Escamillas ‘guide to public art or Kevin Cabreras’ lecture on Santa Anas Little Texas.

Robyn MacNair is one of the main co-organizers of the Boca de Oro Festival, an arts and literary event returning for its fifth year. (Kevin Chang / photographer)

When event founders Spencer and Robyn MacNair first met five years ago, they both had the youth of Santa Anas in mind. MacNair was hired on the staff of Santa Ana Unified after the state decided to give school districts control over their own funds. Part of MacNairs’ job was to ask community members what they wanted in schools.

The city wanted an artistic education. She devised a strategic plan for the arts, which included a festival.

Spencer, who owns a consulting firm Diamond Heart Enterprises, has worked closely with businesses and organizations in Santa Ana. Many small business owners in downtown Santa Ana have expressed a desire to have a connection with the children of the city.

Santa Ana is 80% Latino. In cities in Mexico, they have a municipal band, Spencer said. One of the things [business owners] the question is whether they can march students through the streets with a bang to get to know them.

What they thought were five theaters ended up being 15 theaters with 2,500 students performing in the first iteration of the festival.

Since then, their focus in organizing the festival has remained representative of the demographics of Santa Anas, with a focus on local talent and student catering.

MacNair said the data shows children from other states have access to jobs in California that local children are not prepared for. Part of the strategic planning of the festival goes through the motto, seeing is believing.

We were trying to open as many doors as possible for our students and bring this economy here to Santa Ana, MacNair said.

Spencer uses the stone soup analogy, a folk story where hungry strangers convince a town’s inhabitants to share ingredients in order to cook up a full meal that everyone can enjoy.

The local community, businesses and organizations in Santa Ana and Orange County have contributed to the development of the festival over the years.

I think I was making a pretty good soup, said Spencer

Quite tasty, MacNair added.

What: Boco de Oro Festival of Literary Arts & Culture

Or: Online

When: March 5 to 7

Cost: Release

Info: bocadeoro.org