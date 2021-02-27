Kevin Hart, Team John Hamburg for Netflix Comedy ‘Me Time’ (Exclusive)





Hamburg, who wrote the Meet the Parents films in the 2000s, wrote the screenplay and will direct.

Kevin Hart reworked with John Hamburg, who wrote the comedians hit, Evening school, for Me time, a comedy set up at Netflix. Hamburg, perhaps best known for writing the Meet the parents comedies and direction Along came Polly in the early 2000s he wrote the screenplay and directs and produces. Hart also produces with Bryan Smiley and the HartBeat Productions duos. Lauren Hennessey will also direct production. The storyline centers on a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with me for the first time in years while his wife and children are away. He reconnects with his old best friend for a wild weekend that almost turns his life upside down. The project is part of Harts’ recent deal with Netflix, which requires the actor to star and produce at least four feature films while establishing a first-look deal, and the goal is to shoot the project more late this year. Joe Gatta will also be executive producer. Hamburg Meet the parents the films were the mainstays of early 2000s comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, among others. Universal films have grossed over $ 1.1 billion worldwide. Hamburg also wrote and directed Along came Polly, another hit from Stiller which also starred Jennifer Aniston, and I love you man, which starred Paul Rudd and Jason Segel. He realized for the last time Why him?, which starred Zoey Deutch, James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Evening school, which he wrote and saw the Hart star opposite Tiffany Haddish, was a $ 100 million hit when it was released in 2018. Hart prepares to shoot high-profile video game adaptation of the Lionsgates Borderlands and the recently completed action comedy Sonys Toronto man opposite Woody Harrelson. Hamburg is replaced by WME, manager Mikkel Bondesen and Sloss Eckhouse while Hart by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schrek Rose.







