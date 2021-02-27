Get artistic with the kids and draw these cartoon characters – Orange County Register





When kids want to get artistic, you have to be creative to keep them entertained, so they don’t draw on the walls. However, thanks to YouTube videos, there are so many fun art projects that they can learn that you don’t have to worry about them. What do kids love to watch for as long as possible? Probably some of their favorite cartoons. So if you are looking for a new way to keep your kids entertained, here are some simple YouTube tutorials from other creators who learn how to draw famous cartoon characters. Get out the pencils and paper and let your kids learn how to draw their favorite cartoon characters with these YouTube videos: Baby Yoda Also known as Grogu, Baby Yoda is one of the most well-known faces on the internet right now! Technically, it’s not a cartoon, but The Mandolorian fans of all ages love it nonetheless. This little green, wrinkled character might be cute but he’s powerful and 50 years old! Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub! Minecraft Minecraft is a game you’ve probably heard of unless you’ve lived under a block! This game is a fun way for everyone to express themselves by making towns, buildings, and everything else out of simple blocks. It sounds easy, but there is so much work that goes into each structure. Besides the buildings there are these fantastic block characters called Creeper which are so much fun to draw. Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub! Disney Princesses Who is your favorite Disney princess? Do you sing with Queen Elsa, Princess Tiana or Moana? Watch this fun video that shows you how to draw each of your magical Disney princesses. Once you have decided who to draw, take the next step and draw their friends and house too. Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub! Power Puff Girls Made with a little sugar, spice and all that great with a bunch of chemical X’s and you’ll have the Power Puff Girls! Draw Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles fighting crime in their city. Make sure to add all of their cool colors to make their powers jump off the page. Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub! We Bare Bears They’re goofy, they’re fun, and there are three of them. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are having fun with each other and with their friends while doing their best to find their place in the world. Learn how to draw them and place them in fun places like they always are in the series. Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub! Teen Titans Go! Teen Titans Go! Many characters know this, but we know our favorites are Robin, Star Fire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy. These best friends fight crime and their costumes make them even cooler. Use all your colors to complete the team in search of Slade, the biggest villain. Check out this video from Art for Kids Hub!

