5 best horror movies on Netflix this weekend: February 27, 2021





Are you looking for a spooky way to spend your weekend? Netflix is ​​the go-to streaming service for this! Here are the five best horror movies we recommend you check out weekend for thrills and thrills. This weekend is pretty quiet at Netflix, with just two big feature releases. We’re used to receiving more content from the streaming titan, but it’s the end of the month! And March 2021 has some promising features we can’t wait to check out! Even though Netflix doesn’t have too much to offer, their list of horror movies is endless! There are so many hidden thrills that have yet to be discovered and continue to be overlooked by blockbuster movies and shows. Well, that’s why we’re here. If you don’t know what to watch, or don’t want to spend a lot of time surfing the headlines, you might want to take a look at the five recommendations we’ve listed for you below. Good horror movies on Netflix 1. Red dot Red point is a February 2021 release. After watching it, I told friends who didn’t seem to know about its recent release. It might not be the most terrifying movie on this list, but the thrills are well worth it. After all, I believe the best fears are psychological, right? The Swedish film follows a young couple who try to rekindle their marriage by taking a trip. They soon find themselves isolated and plagued by an invisible threat. 2. No evacuation room Part of the reasons escape rooms are so fun is that they are thrilling. For a moment, it feels real. Well, for the father and daughter duo of No escape room, things are getting a little too real. Their adventure takes a horrible turn. 3. Horns Now, as much I loved the Harry potter franchise, I have to admit I have never watched this Daniel Radcliffe movie. When I saw that it was broadcasting on Netflix, I thought to myself why not! Well, glad we did! Horns is very different from other supernatural horrors, and it’s not for everyone, I’ll tell you a lot! He follows Ig Perish (Radcliffe), who wakes up with horns that make other people confess their sins to him. 4. Hell party When we put this list together, we like to include a bit of everything. So Hell party is for fans who appreciate violence in their horror movies. It features a group of friends who are murdered one by one. 5. Death of me When a film features a couple on vacation, it’s either a comedy or an horror, there is no intermediary! In this case, it is the latter. A couple on vacation discovers a video that shows one of them killing the other. Is this a smart joke? An extract from the future? What happened that made them commit murder? They must unravel the mystery before the events take place. Have you seen any of the movies on this list? What will you be watching this weekend? Let us know if we missed any good horrors!

