Farmington Undergrounds’ latest interactive show – Daily Bulldog





FARMINGTON – Farmington Underground has partnered with the Maine Play Museum to create their new interactive activity for families. Enchanted Realms is a show that asks families to help fairytale characters complete quests by solving puzzles in their homes. The show takes place entirely on Zoom, incorporating virtual resources and live entertainment. I’ve wanted to create something especially for families for quite some time now, said Joe Musumeci, owner of Farmington Underground. It’s less of a show with a live audience and more like an interactive scavenger hunt. But there is also a story. So this is a story, a show and an adventure. It’s a mixture of all of these things. Musumeci worked with the staff at the Maine Play Musuem to try and include a variety of activities that kids of all ages would enjoy. The project was designed to provide something new for families to do in the safety of their homes. It was fun to discuss different ideas for the show. We know it’s a new concept and it’s a bit experimental. But if it goes well, we could continue to do these kinds of things together in the future, Musumeci said. Families sign up to travel from room to room, with each room in the show dedicated to a different fairy tale character, played by a local actor, who will provide them with puzzles and ask the family to help them in different ways. Each character activity is designed to last 5 to 15 minutes and there are multiple activities assigned to each room. The puzzles often force families to use everyday household items to complete chores. Some focus on engineering or science and math games, asking families to build something within a set amount of time, but others are more artistic or home-based. For example, a task asks families to bake a mug cake to help one of the fairytale characters. The idea is that all the characters live in the same realm, so their stories are intertwined, but families still get the chance to spend one-on-one time with each character to accomplish these tasks, Musumeci said. . Families have a choice of which venues they enter and are given a list of the activities they will be invited to perform in each room and the supplies they will need before the night of the show. This gives families time to acquire the necessary materials for the rooms of their choice. I hope families learn new ways of working as a team and give them a chance to collaborate and invent together, said Musumeci. Enchanted Realms will be offered on March 13 and April 10. Families can either buy a standard ticket for $ 35, giving them an interactive 1.5-hour show, or a VIP ticket for $ 55 that gives them 2.5 hours. The screening times are 2 p.m. for holders of standard tickets and 1 p.m. for holders of VIP tickets.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos