Showcasing the data, Netflix touts its record of inclusiveness | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Netflix on Friday released a study commissioned from top academic researchers that shows the streaming giant overtakes much of the film industry in the inclusiveness of its original movies and TV series.

For years, academic studies have sought to capture inequalities in Hollywood and hold studios accountable for making films and televisions that do not reflect American demographics. These studies have generally relied on box office or ratings data, often leaving out streaming platforms.

Netflix is ​​trying a different route with both more transparency and more control over the business. The streamer commissioned the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to analyze its original live-action movies and series from 2018 and 2019, and presented the results to members of the press Thursday in a video presentation. The results were, as Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Founder and director Stacy L. Smith noted, far more positive than most Annenberg reports, which generally found only slow and sporadic improvement in the most popular films.

Netflix achieved roughly gender parity among main characters in movies (48.4% of leads were female) and television (54.5%) in 2018 and 2019. The study covers a total of 126 films and 180 series. It does not include documentary or unscripted series or films, animation, international productions or content hosted on Netflix that it did not produce itself.

Netflix films were more likely to have women directing (23.1%), writing (25.2%) or producing (29%) than the top grossing films of 2018 and 2019. The correlation is not perfect since Netflix releases both low and low budget movies while the majority of the best box office movies come from more expensive productions.

In Netflix movies and series, 31.9% of prospects were from under-represented racial and ethnic groups. That’s lagging demographics (around 40% of the US population according to census data) but Netflix showed marked improvement between 2018 (26.4%) and 2019 (37.3%).

The purpose of this benchmark is to be held accountable at all times, said Scott Stuber, vice president of world cinema. He said 2020 movies like Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, and Old Guard show that Netflix is ​​still making progress. But patting yourself on the back isn’t all the auspicious here. This is to say publicly what we were trying to accomplish and who was going to be held responsible, he said.

The study will continue for the next six years. It’s a level of transparency that traditional studios and other streaming companies haven’t embraced before. In a blog post on Friday, Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said he hoped the move would spur broader change.

By better understanding how we do it, we hope to spur change not only at Netflix, but across our industry, Sarandos wrote.

Smith did not answer questions about Netflix’s terms for the study, or how much the company paid.

Last month, Netflix released its first inclusion report, showing that 47% of its global workforce is made up of women, and 46% of its U.S. employees are from under-represented racial or ethnic groups.

Not all of the results were positive. Speaking characters in Netflix movies were disproportionately male (around 64%). Only 16.9% of film directors were from under-represented racial or ethnic groups, and the numbers on film producers and screenwriters were no better. Among the creators of series, only 12.2% were from an under-represented racial or ethnic group. Latin American representation was particularly lagging behind, accounting for only 4% of films and 1.7% of series. LGBTQ leads were only featured in 2.3% of Netflix movies and series, although 12% of the American population identify as LGBTQ.

Stuber and Bela Bajaria, vice president of global series, said the results show Netflix where to work. But citing that Netflix improved from 2018 to 2019 in almost every parameter, Smith praised the company for placing inclusiveness at the center of its operations.

If we do a show that another studio is producing and we were doing it from the start, from the first episode we have all the talk, Bajaria said. How many people of color are in charge? How many women are in charge? Who in the writers’ room? We have these conversations all the time.

Bajaria said Netflix has benefited not from a few token non-white series, but from a pipeline full of diversity. No more bats for minority creators, she said. She cited shows like Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, and the Spanish-speaking La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) as examples of how Netflix is ​​remaking what was traditionally a hit.

Netflix also said it will create a $ 100 million fund to bring more under-represented groups into film and television. The Netflix Creative Equity Fund will be distributed within initiatives at Netflix and in organizations outside of the company over the next five years.