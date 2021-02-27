Actor Priya Bapat to try out a lesbian character in his upcoming first international film Father Like





Priya Bapat, a face well known in all Marathi homes, won hearts with her extraordinary performance. The Maharashtra State Best Actress winner is now gearing up for her international debut. In an exclusive conversation with Mirror, Bapat revealed that she would try out a lesbian character in her first international film titled Father Like, directed by an independent filmmaker. Aditya kripalani . With the opposite actress Geetika Vidya Ohlyan , Priya Bapat (Sarah) will be seen in a long distance relationship thanks to the lockdown with Geetika (Serena) in Singapore. Here are some excerpts from the frank conversation:





How has the lockdown affected you as an actor?



In terms of work, you know it affected everyone. So this feeling makes you feel good about yourself. But emotionally, I used the lockdown period to channel my energies to focus on physical fitness. Domestic work exhausted me but I’m happy because I was able to spend time with my family, especially my parents. I thank Lockdown because it taught me how important life’s little joys are – like going out and shopping! First impression on Father Like-





Welcoming me on board was a great event. I really liked the script when I read it and auditioning for the role was a fun journey. I don’t have a typical Hindi background so I loved the process. For a first time, I got a more in-depth look at the movie, with different stages and how my character evolves. And there are very few like Aditya who are so emotionally invested in the film and the cast, during the whole process. What is your take on LGBTQIA + life?





As Aditya rightly says, gender doesn’t matter. What matters is the bond and relationship that two individuals share; I don’t see it any differently. It’s also how I look at my character; I will respond to my girlfriend in the movie as I would respond to my boyfriend. I don’t see it in a different light. Does the Marathi industry lack queer representation?





Yes, because I have never come across a script that mentions LGBTQIA + people. I really think we have to portray every life, beyond a girlfriend-boyfriend and husband-wife relationship. Are you having trouble coming?





There are no difficulties in terms of the character per se. Best and worst of all, it’s in English, which isn’t my strong suit. I’m not scared but it’s just different when you’re broadcasting in a language that isn’t yours, you don’t have it. But I am very excited about this rewarding journey that I am about to begin.

LR: Priya Bapat, Aditya Kripalani, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan On the inspiration behind Father Like, says Aditya Kripalani, I have been in Singapore for 11 years. I grew up in Lokhandwala, Andheri which was home to people from different parts of the country and was very cosmopolitan. Singapore lacks a deeper integration, for example no Chinese friend called me on Chinese New Year. This environment was the thought behind the film. This is the story of a Chinese helping an Indian, which leads to a father-daughter equation. And speaking of the portrayal of same-sex women, I’ve only seen them as women like my films in the past. These are just two loving human beings who in my opinion shouldn’t be treated any differently. That’s all I see.



