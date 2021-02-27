The Hollywood Oracle? Berkshire Hathaway 2021 Annual Meeting to be held in Los Angeles

Warren Buffett goes to Hollywood.

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 1, normally held in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett’s hometown, will instead be broadcast live from Los Angeles.

Buffett, who has a net worth over $ 90 billion, said in Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders Saturday morning the meeting would be held in Los Angeles so as Vice President Charlie Munger. who lives in Southern California, can attend.

Munger, 97, did not attend last year’s virtual shareholders meeting in Omaha due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, Buffett was joined on stage by another Berkshire vice president, Greg Abel.

“I missed him last year and, more importantly, you clearly missed him,” Buffett said of Munger, who is also chairman of the California newspaper publisher Daily Journal, which owned its own. shareholders’ meeting Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Buffett said Abel and Berkshire Third Vice President Ajit Jain will also be on stage in Los Angeles to answer questions during the May 1 virtual meeting, which is scheduled to last from 1:30 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET. Buffett said he hopes Berkshire can host an in-person meeting in Nebraska again in 2022.

The news of the annual meeting location change was perhaps the biggest revelation in Buffett’s annual note to his dedicated investors. But as he usually does, Buffett, also known as Oracle of Omaha, dispensed a few words of wisdom on the current state of the market.

Stay away from bonds and buy back more Berkshire shares

Buffett is currently not a fan of bonds because despite a recent rise, yields remain historically low.

“Bonds are not the place to be these days,” Buffett wrote, adding that the 10-year Treasury yield, which now hovers around 1.46%, was 15.8% in 1981.

“In some big and important countries, like Germany and Japan, investors are getting negative returns on trillions of dollars of sovereign debt. Fixed income investors around the world – whether they are pension funds, insurance companies or retirees – face a bleak future, ”Buffett noted.

Buffett, whose net worth is north of $ 90 billion, has also defended Berkshire’s propensity to use cash to buy back its own shares. The company spent $ 24.7 billion last year to buy back shares.

Some investors have argued that Berkshire could find better use of its cash. The company ended the year with more than $ 138 billion in cash, which Berkshire could use to make more acquisitions.

“In no way do we believe that Berkshire shares should be redeemed at any price,” Buffett wrote. “US CEOs have an embarrassing track record of spending more company funds on buyouts when prices have risen than when they have fallen. Our approach is exactly the opposite. “

Still, some wonder if Buffett, 90, has lost his Midas touch. Berkshire Hathaway stock has only risen 11% in the past year, compared to a gain of almost 23% for the S&P 500.

Berkshire Hathaway has also fallen behind in the market over the past five years. And this despite the fact that Berkshire is a major investor in Apple.

‘Hamburgers and Coke’

Buffett, however, defended the company’s investment strategy, describing it as a classic dinner party.

“At Berkshire, we’ve been serving burgers and Coke for 56 years. We treasure the customer base this tariff has attracted, ”Buffett wrote.

Although it has recently looked at cutting edge technologies like Apple and Amazon, the majority of Berkshire’s investments are in slower growing “value” stocks such as Chevron, Verizon, American Express and, yes, Coca-Cola. Cola. (Buffett is a heavy Cherry Coke drinker.)

In other words, don’t expect Buffett to start investing in meme stocks like GameStop or momentum darlings like Tesla.

“The tens of millions of other investors and speculators in the United States and elsewhere have a wide variety of stock picks to suit their tastes. They will find CEOs and market gurus with great ideas, ”he said. “A lot of these investors, I should add, will do very well.”

But Buffett emphasized a more patient approach to investing.

“All it takes is the passage of time, inner calm, broad diversification, and minimization of transactions and fees,” he said.

And Berkshire Hathaway’s operational activities had a solid end to 2020, despite the pandemic.

The sprawling conglomerate, which owns Geico, Dairy Queen, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Duracell Batteries and many other consumer, financial, industrial and energy companies, said on Saturday it had a net profit of 35 , $ 8 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 23%.

Berkshire’s operating profit rose nearly 14% in the quarter to $ 5 billion.