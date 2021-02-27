Line of Duty Series 6 release date confirmed





After months of speculation, the BBC has confirmed a premiere date for the Line of Duty 6 series. Jed Mercurio’s thriller began filming in early 2020 but was hit by a major delay as the UK went into lockdown and the coronavirus tightened its grip on the world. Fortunately, the cast and crew were able to get back to work in September, and filming was completed before the end of the year. Now it has been announced that the sixth series of Line of Duty will begin on BBC One onSunday March 21, embarking on a new high-stakes mission for the officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit 12. Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, Giri / Haji) will be the final guest star, following in the footsteps of acclaimed talents like Lennie James, Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton and Stephen Graham. The Trainspotting actor will play DCI Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer in an unsolved murder whose unconventional conduct attracts AC-12’s attention. Of course, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will return as Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings, the irreplaceable trio at the center of the controversial squad that have faced difficult goals in the five latest series. Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Cursed) joins the cast as DC Chloe Bishop for this episode, a new addition to the AC-12 team that will help them familiarize themselves with their latest case. Line of Dutys’ sixth release will be the longest to date, with a total of seven episodes, which will be good news for the mainstream UK audience hungry for entertainment during the lockdown. Jed Mercurios’ twisted police corruption thriller has become one of the UK’s biggest shows, with the previous series drawing a massive audience of over 13 million people. And now this new series could be pretty much the biggest yet. No wonder they announced the broadcast date in the middle of a Six Nations game Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at the rest of ourDramacover, or find out what else is there with ourTV guide.

