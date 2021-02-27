Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming plans require him to be at his best, and the actor is on a dedicated diet to achieve desirable results. Kaushal’s personal chef, Akshay Arora, recently gave a preview of what actors’ breakfast looks like these days.
Early Saturday morning, Akshay Arora shared a photo to his Instagram Story from his kitchen and on the table we spotted beautifully chopped red, green and yellow peppers, chopped mushrooms, tomato sauce, olive oil. and 8 eggs. Guess who this breakfast is, Vicky Kaushal or The Rock “he captioned the picture. The chef also mentioned that there were 2 other eggs that were already cracked.
Vicky Kaushal forwarded the post ending all speculation.
On the job front, Vicky was last seen onscreen in the movie. Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. He recently finished filming a project with Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. It will also be seen in Mr. Lele, Sardar Uddham Singh and The immortal Ashwatthama.
