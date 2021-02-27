Late at night lately: | Hollywood Reporter





Newly created Prince Harry Angeleno joined James Corden for an open-top bus tour on Thursday Late show.The Duke of Sussex was surprised by Corden taking him on a “subtle” bus rather than a Range Rover, but the host retorted that “that would be a nice way to see LA” Harry admitted it was the first once he had been on an open top bus because he “wasn’t really allowed” to board and wished he could ever tour. He also added that due to the lockdown this was his first chance to see LA Corden made sure the prince didn’t miss the house by serving tea as they took in the scenery, including “bringing the class to 405”. Although a tea cart on a moving bus is not such a good idea. The couple made a stop at the house used to The prince of Bel-Air. Corden tested the prince’s knowledge of the iconic theme song before heading to the house’s rather shocked owner for an impromptu royal visit. Corden tried to convince the prince to move into the Fresh princemansion and even hired the Duchess of Sussex on FaceTime to convince them. Corden also asked Harry what he thought of Netflix The crown. The Prince, who has a production deal with Netflix, said The crown “Not claiming to be news, it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.” “Of course, this is not strictly correct,” added the prince. “This gives you a rough idea of ​​what this lifestyle [is like], what are the pressures of putting duty and service ahead of family and everything, and what can come of it. When Corden asked the prince who he would like to portray him in The crown, he chose the redhead Damian Lewis. The prince also explained his reasons for “stepping down, not resigning” from the royal family. He explained how the British press was destroying his sanity. Describing the situation in Britain as “toxic” the prince said: “I did what any husband, any father would do, I needed to get my family out of here.” But he reiterated that he “has never walked away” and “will never leave” the royal family and public service.







