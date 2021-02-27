John Abraham-Mubashir Malik, Tiger Shroff-David Saharia, Anushka Sharma-Julia Michaels: lookalikes of Bollywood stars





From Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor to John Abraham, here is a list of stars and their lookalikes who have taken social media by storm. Web DNA Team

Feb 27, 2021 10:31 PM EST You know what they say about having seven clones of an individual across the world. Well, it might be true. And while a lot of people don’t believe they are lookalikes, many others around the world find it funny when they find their lookalikes or are told by a stranger that they look exactly like someone else. When it comes to celebrities, it’s just easier to find their lookalikes given this popularity. Or shall we just say that their lookalikes find them! From Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor to John Abraham, here is a list of stars and their lookalikes who have taken social media by storm. Looked: 1. John Abraham and Mubashir Malik 1/8 Meet Mubashir Malik, the lookalike of Bollywood actor John Abraham. Mubashir, originally from Dubai, is a London-based author and television presenter. He’s met actor John Abraham on several occasions and this particular photo is, of course, taken during one of their many reunions. Mubashir has also met several other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan among others. Doesn’t he look like John! With @The_JohnAbraham & Priya Runchul in London. On the way to Dubai TMRW! @ kjohar25 @DJNoreenKhan @tanuj_garg @anamfalak pic.twitter.com/gHyMneJMSl – Mubashir Malik (MB Malik) (@Mubashir_Malik) May 12, 2013 Dostana 2 @ kjohar25 pic.twitter.com/jEeRv1B0 – Mubashir Malik (MB Malik) (@Mubashir_Malik) January 5, 2012 2. Ranbir Kapoor and Junaid Shah 2/8 Kashmiri model Junaid Shah never considered becoming a model until his friends told him he looked like Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Junaid rose to fame overnight after social media users posted his photos alongside Ranbir Kapoor on Facebook calling him the actor’s lookalike. In fact, his resemblance was so odd that it even caught the attention of Ranbir’s father and the late actor Rishi Kapoor, who posted the two men’s collage on Twitter. OMG. My own son has a double !!! The promise cannot do. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi – Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015 3. Ranveer Singh and Hammad Shoaib 3/8 Pakistan-based Hammad Shoaib looks a lot like Ranveer Singh. Shoaib is obviously aware of the situation and he often jokes about being a Ranveer lookalike. “I don’t imitate Ranveer but the resemblance is too much,” Shoaib told a media portal in a previous interview. 4. Tiger Shroff and David Saharia 4/8 Yes, people on social media were confused when they came across pictures of David Saharia from Assam. His eerie resemblance to Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has blown people away ever since. 5. Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels 5/8 An American pop singer who is most popular for songs like “Anxiety,” “Issues” and “Hurt Somebody,” netizens have found actress Anushka Sharma’s lookalike in Julia Michaels. In fact, the resemblance was so strange that even Anushka couldn’t help herself and took to Twitter to respond to the images that had gone viral on the internet. “OMG YES !! I’ve been looking for you and the other 5 of our lookalikes all my life” OMG YES !! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt – Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019 6. Salman Khan and Najeem Khan 6/8 Najeem is of Afghan descent and spent his childhood in Pakistan. He played the younger version of Salman Khan in the movie “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”. 7. Priyanka Chopra and Navneet Banga 7/8 Priyanka Chopra may be busy winning the world with her job, but there is someone who looks a lot like her. Navpreet Banga aka browngirllifts became an instant craze after photos of her started to circulate with netizens claiming she was a spitting image of the ‘Baywatch’ actor. And guess what? It’s not just us, even Priyanka noticed. PeeCee took to Twitter to respond to this and we have to admit her response is witty and hilarious. In fact, she even shot a quick one on her mother Madhu Chopra. I showed it to mom and almost cheated on her hahaha! @navpreetbanga, it’s strange but #MomKnowsBest #Doppelgangerhttps://t.co/B5NuVBZYLH – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 14, 2016 8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamna Imran 8/8 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few celebrities to have several lookalikes around the world. Recently, Internet users have found one more. Aamna Imran from Pakistan became a viral sensation after pictures of her went viral on the internet after fans noticed that she looked like a spitting image of Bollywood star Aishwarya.







