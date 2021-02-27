Shows like ‘Ginny & Georgia’





If you’ve been on Netflix this week, you’ve undoubtedly seen trailers for Ginny and Georgia, the latest in the streaming service’s long line of original series hits. In just ten episodes, audiences get to know, love, and moan about (hot) young mom Georgia (Brianne Howey), who just moved to a plush New England suburb after her burdensome ex-husband died. . The show primarily focuses on his relationship with his precocious 15-year-old daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), in a palladino-esque take on the often tenuous interaction between young moms and their ambitious daughters. The show just released on Wednesday February 24, but this Season 1 cliffhanger has already made us pray for another episode. In the meantime, here are a few shows to add to your watchlist that might cure your cravings for more “mommy issues” content.

1



‘Gilmore Girls’ This comparison was made before Ginny and Georgia even created on Netflix. The show recognized the resemblance between the new mother-daughter gem and its iconic inspiration from the early 2000s, Gilmore girls, in the pilot’s first moments. Georgia tries to cajole her teenage daughter in a sour mood by joking, “We’re like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger breasts. In an interview with Decider, Ginny and Georgia Star Brianne Howey says the comparison is “incredibly flattering,” but points out that the subject is significantly darker in their take on the tense and fabulous mother-daughter relationship. That may be true, but both shows (at least briefly) sound like a welcome maternal hug in New England. Where to look Gilmore girls

2



“Firefly Lane” Firefly lane is another champion of female friendship, motherhood and good ol ‘flashback. The show follows two longtime friends, Tully and Kate, as they navigate their disparate ’70s upbringing and current success, or lack thereof. Tully is a talk show host struggling with relationships, while Kate tries to re-enter the workforce without Tully’s help and cope with divorce. Like Ginny and Georgia, it sums up the anxieties of adolescence and proves that the anxiety of adolescence is not something you really come out of. Where to watch Firefly Lane

3



“Small fires everywhere” If you’re a fan of mother-daughter drama, run perfectly with “mini-mes”, Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and / or what Claire Spellberg called “fancy garbage” Small fires everywhere must be your next frenzy. Like Ginny and Georgia, it is also dark and winding, jumping in time endlessly until the truth is revealed. In this show, the big questions are: “Who burned down Reese Witherspoon’s house?” and “was that Kerry Washington?” Juicy questions with even juicier answers. The show, which is based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name, also has a surprise ending that left fans of the book in shock. Where to look Small fires everywhere

4



‘Pretty little Liars’ Another popular mystery book that has turned into a successful TV series is Pretty little Liars. The show revolves around the aftermath of the disappearance of the leader of the queen bee clique, Alison DiLaurentis. It is later discovered that Alison was in fact murdered and that the Liars have kept more than a few secrets. Alison’s former group of friends not only have to deal with the traumatic loss of their friend, but also the harassment of the mysterious texter, “A,” whose identity becomes the focus of the show’s seven seasons. Where to look Pretty little Liars

5



‘Euphoria’ The final show that must be on your watchlist if you love a complex teenage story is Euphoria. The hit HBO series Max stars Zendaya as Rue, who has just returned from rehab when the pilot begins. His performance in Euphoria won her an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series last year and has been met with a combination of critical acclaim and parental disdain. The show tackles mature themes like drug addiction and sexual abuse, as well as identity and trauma. However, if you are up for the intense subject matter, this is a groundbreaking piece of TV you can’t miss. Where to look Euphoria







